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DSA Pageantry Politics
Caitlyn Upton, Bill Maher, Democratic Socialists and The State of the Dem Party
1 hr ago
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PurpleAmerica
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July 2026
PurpleAmerica Quiz of the Week (7/31)
McDonaldLand Characters, the 25th Amendment, and Kevin Smith films--Oh MY!
Jul 31
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PurpleAmerica
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The Collapse of the Wisconsin Dem Party
The Ramifications Will Echo Beyond 2026
Jul 29
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The DSA are Nuts.
What The DSA Stands for is Crazy; More Dems Should Call Them On It and Distance The Party from Them
Jul 28
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Electability Matters
Unlike what Dan Pfeiffer says, This Matters....a Lot
Jul 27
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Nostradamus, Trump and Saudi Arabia
Nonsense? Paranoid? Conspiratorial B.S.?-- Oh certainly. Doesn't Mean We Can't Have Fun With It and Speculate
Jul 23
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The People Who Make Being Online Miserable
It's Time to Remove These Idiots from the Discourse
Jul 21
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PurpleAmerica
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Why Predictive Markets Aren't Predictive
Kalshi, PolyMarket and others are Just Not Good Indicators of Political Conventional Wisdom
Jul 21
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PurpleAmerica
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Want to Be Governor of Wisconsin?
You'll Never Guess who PurpleAmerica Wants to Recruit for Badger State Governor
Jul 19
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PurpleAmerica
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The PurpleAmerica Quiz (July 17)
A Great Response to My Last One Prompted Me to Start Doing this Regularly!
Jul 17
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PurpleAmerica
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A Pathetic, Prime Time Fiasco
A Speech NOT in the Nation's Interest, but only Trump's; and also, The SAVE Act stands for "Suppressing Active Voters Everywhere."
Jul 17
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"A Crisis of Calamity"
Trump's Planned National Speech is a Disgrace Worthy of Impeachment
Jul 14
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