The State of PurpleAmerica

The State of PurpleAmerica

July 2026

PurpleAmerica Quiz of the Week (7/31)
McDonaldLand Characters, the 25th Amendment, and Kevin Smith films--Oh MY!
  PurpleAmerica
The Collapse of the Wisconsin Dem Party
The Ramifications Will Echo Beyond 2026
  PurpleAmerica
The DSA are Nuts.
What The DSA Stands for is Crazy; More Dems Should Call Them On It and Distance The Party from Them
  PurpleAmerica
Electability Matters
Unlike what Dan Pfeiffer says, This Matters....a Lot
  PurpleAmerica
Nostradamus, Trump and Saudi Arabia
Nonsense? Paranoid? Conspiratorial B.S.?-- Oh certainly. Doesn't Mean We Can't Have Fun With It and Speculate
  PurpleAmerica
The People Who Make Being Online Miserable
It's Time to Remove These Idiots from the Discourse
  PurpleAmerica
Why Predictive Markets Aren't Predictive
Kalshi, PolyMarket and others are Just Not Good Indicators of Political Conventional Wisdom
  PurpleAmerica
Want to Be Governor of Wisconsin?
You'll Never Guess who PurpleAmerica Wants to Recruit for Badger State Governor
  PurpleAmerica
The PurpleAmerica Quiz (July 17)
A Great Response to My Last One Prompted Me to Start Doing this Regularly!
  PurpleAmerica
A Pathetic, Prime Time Fiasco
A Speech NOT in the Nation's Interest, but only Trump's; and also, The SAVE Act stands for "Suppressing Active Voters Everywhere."
  PurpleAmerica
"A Crisis of Calamity"
Trump's Planned National Speech is a Disgrace Worthy of Impeachment
  PurpleAmerica
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