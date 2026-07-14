The State of PurpleAmerica

The State of PurpleAmerica

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Donna Oliveira's avatar
Donna Oliveira
Jul 15

Purple America and MLisa, my reply was not meant for either of you.

It’s meant for Eric, the MAGAt.

My apologies. It was put in the wrong place and I don’t know how to fix it. 🤗

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MLisa's avatar
MLisa
Jul 14

trump needs a Lonesome Rhodes moment.

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