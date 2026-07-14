It should not be lost on anyone that Trump’s planned national address on Thursday comes just one day after the anniversary (July 15th, 1979) of President Jimmy Carter’s “Crisis of Confidence” speech. In that speech, Carter, in his most dignified way, tried to motivate America by addressing the root causes of the funk it was in, and attempted to reinvigorate the spirit of the country. While initially well received, it quickly turned sour as the perception of it shifted to Carter’s inability to deal with isssues both domestically and internationally. It soon became known as the “malaise speech” in derision, and his 1980 re-election candidacy afterward was largely doomed.

Trump too is trying to motivate Americans; his MAGA Americans. It seems the past few months have been such a debacle with the Iran War, rising gas prices and the reflecting pool disaster, that he’s eager to throw them some red meat to get them moving again. The reason is flat out abominable.

That’s right. He is going to argue fraud and election interference on a wide scale trying to re-litigate the 2020 election and every election he or his supporters didn’t win. We’re going there again. Normally, national prime time speeches from the Oval Office relate to pressing matters of the moment, of national importance. This Thursday, Trump is going to take one of the perks of being President and use it to list his grievances and try to dictate policy to rig the system his way. The networks should, in the best interests of the country, deny him the request. Aside from the insurrection, which he was already impeached for, I can think of nothing more deserving of impeachment than the lie he is going to perpetrate here. It’s scope and scale calls into question the legitimacy of American democracy itself.

Mind you, if there is absolutely anyone you cannot trust to run elections, it’s Donald Trump.

In the 2020 election, he was caught on a taped phone call, trying to pressure the Governor and the Secretary of State to just “find 11,000 votes.” To America’s credit, both Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger refused to go along with Trump’s scheme, standing by the integrity and legitimacy of the election system they managed. Trump, like a toddler throwing a fit because he didn’t get his toy, then launched his “Stop the Steal” movement and rallies. That included two recounts in Arizona, one handled legitimately according to law, and the other by a private organization, “CyberNinjas.” Both audits and recounts found the same result— not only did Trump lose in Arizona, but by more than initially reported on election night. And the CyberNinjas?—they shut down completely as a business just 2 years later. Trump’s arguments about Dominion Voting Machines in other races? Dominion won a libel suit for $787 million against Fox News, who largely broadcast and repeated the false statements.

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Time and time again, Trump keeps making this same argument, and time and time again he keeps running up against those pesky, stubborn, objective things called FACTS. The one reliable fact that has been proven over and over again is that the 2020 election in the United States, during a national pandemic, was one of the most secure and accurate elections on record. A major reason for this is specifically BECAUSE processes had to be put in place because of the pandemic. Every ballot counted, every standard adhered to. Everything Trump has pointed to as evidence of fraud has been disproven repeatedly.

And you don’t have to take my word for it. Honestly, election season is upon us and clerks across the country are looking for good volunteers to help at polling booths for the coming midterm elections. Do it. Work an election station just once and you’ll learn what everyone else already knows. The process is designed to prohibit and catch fraud, is auditable, and provides repeatable, accurate results. Every time. This is not a question of one person making up a number and voters and saying that’s the count. Voter fraud is exceptionally rare, and those that often get caught for it are the same idiots who believe there IS fraud and try to go about proving it, only to get caught. Mail in Balloting? Guess who submits their ballots through mail?—Donald J. Trump and the rest of his family.

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But Trump can’t live knowing he lost to Biden. And he’s always just been about self-dealing. That’s what a Federal Judge this past week saw when looking at his IRS Settlement that prevented the Federal Government from auditing him and for his “$1.8 billion Insurrectionist Slush Fund.” Not only did she bar it from being implemented, she referred the attorneys who drew it up and made the argument for Trump to their respective Bar Associations for sanction. One of those attorneys is set to become the next Attorney General and has hearings this week regarding his confirmation.

And so now, Trump’s put the entire US INTELLIGENCE APPARATUS and the lackeys he put in place to run those agencies behind the effort. You’d think they’d have more to do, like apprehending and prosecuting criminals or waging Trump’s disastrous war with Iran, but no, they turn their sights on YOU, the American voter. As if he were some tin-pot dictator trying to call ANY ELECTION INTO QUESTION, and prop up his unquestioned authority, he is going to be making the claim on Thursday that measures need to be taken to secure the ballot. Among these will no doubt be nationalizing the election laws, removing large numbers of people from the ballot completely disenfranchising them (almost always Democratic voters in Democratic areas), multiple forms of ID including a birth certificate to prove you were born here, armed ICE/Federal officers at polling stations to intimidate and other ideas that hammer home the point. This is possibly the worst thing I can imagine as an American. The fact that Trump is even trying to make this argument is appalling in every possible way. He’s not trying to stop voter fraud or election fraud, he’s trying to make it easier for him to win a fraudulent election that suppresses legitimate voters.

This is unacceptable for America. It’s time to get the pitchforks.

The founders put in place checks and balances, and the major check on an out of control Executive was impeachment. It’s been used before and is largely an ineffective political tool, usually resulting in votes along partisan lines. No president has been removed from office, but the reasons presidents have been impeached reflect the magnitude of their crimes of the day and provide markers for history. Trump’s two impeachments (already a record) for trying to extort a foreign country to concoct evidence against a political rival and for his role in the insurrection trying to overturn the 2020 election, are both harsh lines that should never be crossed by any president again. The penalties for these infractions should’ve been much more severe.

History will not look kindly on those Senators that defend the Preisdent making a mockery of the legitimate election system of America. If Trump attempts to do this, he should be impeached. Knowing Trump is not on the ballot ever again (or in the least, according to the CONSTITUTION, SHOULD NEVER BE ON THE BALLOT AGAIN), Senators should be free to exercise sound judgment on his removal. What Trump plans to do here is a step too far. He needs to go.

We need to get out from under this slow motion trainwreck. We all know the root cause of our national malaise. We know who is causing all the problems befalling our nation. We need to reinvigorate the spirit of America, the one the world fell in love with during the past month’s World Cup. They know what our biggest problem is too. We need to reassure them, along with ourselves, that we are capable of being trustworthy and reasonable again. It’s high time we moved on without him. This needs to be more than just a “conscious uncoupling,” it needs to be kicking a deadbeat to the curb and moving on with our lives.

And so would end the nation’s malaise, and it’s “Crisis of Calamity.”