Well, that was predictable.

And yet, the most unpredictable aspect of it was that most networks shied away from airing it live. Normally, national prime time speeches from the Oval Office relate to pressing matters of the moment, of national importance. And yet, it was interesting to see how each network dealt with this evening’s monstrous sideshow. Some held off on acknowledging they would even cover it right up until the last hours (mostly moved to streaming services or cable), while others tried to fact check it in real time. CNN, NBC and ABC announced they would not air it live (because Trump has a history of lying when it comes to this issue).

If you had hung out hope that the President would discuss rising inflation, home prices, affordability, or any of the genuine domestic problems hobbling our country right now, you should have known better. He was ominous. He sounded desperate. He rambled. He meandered. He was as pathetic as he has ever been, and showed more resemblance to the conspiracy addled “birther” and “Qanon”-purveyor than a President.

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And as expected, even predicted here earlier this week, he went there again. Yes, back to 2020, a year absolutely nobody in America wants to relive. Back to COVID, back to social distancing, back to everything shut down, back to Zoom chats, back to hoarding toilet paper and paper towels, back to utter boredom and maximum frustration. He went back there again and how he lost the election to a geriatric Joe Biden. He claimed foreign interference, he claimed voter fraud, he claimed all sorts of B.S.. While the rest of the world has moved on, he still can’t get past the fact that Biden beat him, and so he continues to re-litigate it, now almost six years later. Even his supporters don’t want to go there; while they’re being hit by high gas prices again, Trump’s “Strong Approval” number just dropped to its lowest ever, 15%. The price of everything is skyrocketing and the world is falling apart, but hey, El Presidente has a chip on his shoulder from over a half decade ago so let’s all follow him down the rabbit hole again instead of fixing what’s wrong. Trump took one of the perks of being President and used it to list his grievances and try to dictate policy to rig the system his way.

And yet, from the first moment Trump opened his mouth, it was a disaster of epic proportions.

Conjecture about “catastrophically insecure election systems.” His own de-classified documents contradict this.

Acts by state actors Russia, China and Iran to affect the elections during the period 2020-2024. Hmm. Why those years? And he flat out ignoring the years before or after is hypocrisy of the worst kind.

The hacking of Venezuelan voting machines by Maduro. Hmm… and where is Maduro now, begging for a soft sentence? And the documents here implicate the Chinese helping Maduro do it.

The security breach caused because China has various state voter rolls. Guess what—most states sell voter rolls. Consultants and party officials buy them. They’re not that hard to acquire and don’t need to be “hacked” to be had.

And more and more logorrhea.

Nobody wanted this trash. People want to move on. They want to seek higher ground. They want everything to get better. Trump wasn’t having any of that, and he then retreaded his biggest grievance sending us all back into a time machine when people were dying because of the lack of ventilators and his incompetence suggested injecting bleach into our veins and using horse tranquilizers as snake oil cures.

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Time and time again, Trump keeps making this same argument, and time and time again he keeps running up against those pesky, stubborn, objective things called FACTS. The one reliable fact that has been proven over and over again is that the 2020 election in the United States, during a national pandemic, was one of the most secure and accurate elections on record. A major reason for this is specifically BECAUSE processes had to be put in place because of the pandemic. Every ballot counted, every standard adhered to. Everything Trump has pointed to as evidence of fraud has been disproven repeatedly.

Oh, and when it comes to foreign governments interfering with American elections, he has yet to acknowledge Russia’s role in getting him elected in 2016. Members of his campaign, including his Campaign Manager Paul Manafort, went to jail for their crimes. Trump pardoned them of course. But the Russian conspiracy to interfere in our elections was real. A respected special prosecutor, Robert Mueller, who was formerly the head of the FBI for George W. Bush and Barack Obama (a pretty bipartisan respected man), wrote up a report documenting the whole sordid plot. To this day, Trump still claims it was all a big hoax. If Trump calls the Russia interference a fraud, he lacks all integrity to call anything associated with the 2020 election as such.

But there he was, making the same bullshit arguments, the same bullshit statements in support of the same bullshit bill that helps him rig elections further in his favor. Mind you, if there is absolutely anyone you cannot trust to run elections, it’s Donald Trump. Just ask Fox News— Trump’s arguments about Dominion Voting Machines in other races? Dominion won a libel suit for $787 million against Fox News, who largely broadcast and repeated the false statements.

But let’s just spend a few moments refuting everything he said tonight.



”Voter fraud is rampant”

No, it’s not Donald. In fact, based on a Heritage Foundation study (you remember them, right? That right wing think tank that put out Project 2025?) of the seven swing states, Heritage analyzed a total of 209 elections across all of them, over periods ranging from 13 to 30 years, for a total of 407,929,198 total votes cast, in all that time there were a grand total of only 252 cases of voter fraud (or 0.00006177%) The state with the highest rate of those seven? Wisconsin, with a whopping 0.0001522% rate. The people caught most often? Those would be right-wing lunatics that think they know better and try to prove how easy it is to commit voter fraud, only to get caught themselves.



And you don’t have to take my word for it. Honestly, election season is upon us and clerks across the country are looking for good volunteers to help at polling booths for the coming midterm elections. Do it. Work an election station just once and you’ll learn what everyone else already knows. The process is designed to prohibit and catch fraud, is auditable, and provides repeatable, accurate results. Every time. This is not a question of one person making up a number and voters and saying that’s the count.

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“Mail-in balloting is not secure nor reliable.”

We’ve had mail-in absentee balloting since the Civil War. Yes, it works just fine, as does any other business related contract that has been signed, sealed and delivered through the US Postal Service. Oh, and you know who uses mail-in ballots? —Donald J. Trump and the rest of his family.

“Millions of dead people non-citizen aliens are registered to vote.”

People dying is going to happen. It’s up to states to constantly update the lists, and they do a pretty good job of it. I’ll add that the dead don’t vote. As for non-citizens voting, this is already illegal.

What this is really about…

All of this is to say Trump just gave a nationally televised speech on a made up issue, with a made up solution looking for a made up problem. He’s advocating under false premises for national control over state voting procedures and passage of the SAVE act. What is the SAVE Act? Glad you asked…

Its stated goal is to make sure only U.S. citizens vote in national elections. This is already the law of the land. The Act’s Senate sponsor is Mike Lee of Utah, who reiterates the goal is to prevent non-citizen voting. Utah recently completed one of the most comprehensive citizenship reviews ever conducted at the state level, examining more than 2 million registered voters. They found one confirmed instance of noncitizen registration and zero instances of noncitizen voting. Federal data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services shows that just 0.04% of voter verification cases flag as potential noncitizens, and even within that small group, many had already provided proof of citizenship when they registered.

In person registration. Today, most people register online, by mail, or at the DMV. Some states allow same day registration, and most allow carryover registration (if you voted in a precinct last time, you’re registration is automatically carried over to the next election barring a disqualifying event). In 2022, over 18 million Americans registered or updated their registration through those channels. Only 6% of voters currently register in person at an election office. The SAVE Act will require every American, including people who have been registered for decades, to appear in person at an election office with qualifying documents. Online voter registration, which 42 states currently rely on, would be upended or eliminated. Mail registration would end entirely. Voter registration drives would become functionally ineffective, since they depend on reaching people at events and public spaces where no one carries a passport or birth certificate.

What is a “qualifying document?” Glad you asked, this surprises most people. A standard driver’s license alone does not qualify in most states. A REAL ID alone does not qualify. A military ID alone does not qualify. A tribal ID alone does not qualify. Only five states currently issue enhanced driver’s licenses that meet the bill’s requirements on their own. For most Americans, qualifying requires one of the following: a valid U.S. passport or passport card, a certified birth certificate paired with a photo ID, a naturalization certificate, or a Consular Report of Birth Abroad. If your name does not match across those documents, additional paperwork such as a marriage certificate would also be required. The requirement applies any time a voter updates their registration, including after moving, changing their name, or switching political parties. Millions of already-registered Americans would need to comply, not just people registering for the first time.

Wait, doesn’t this amount to a poll tax? Umm, in a way. The documents it requires are not free. A U.S. passport costs a minimum of $165 in application fees and photos. A passport card, a cheaper alternative accepted under the bill, costs $65. A certified birth certificate costs $10 to $50 depending on the state. Replacing a lost naturalization certificate costs $1,385. Over 51% of Americans do not have a valid passport. Only 1 in 5 Americans with household incomes below $50,000 has one. Only 1 in 4 Americans without a college degree has one. Constitutional scholars across the political spectrum have raised serious questions about whether requiring voters to purchase documents in order to register violates the 24th Amendment. That question has not yet been resolved by the courts.

So who are most detrimentally impacted by the SAVE Act? Married Women. An estimated 69 million American women do not have a birth certificate that matches their current legal name. Under this bill, they would need to present both a birth certificate and a marriage certificate to establish their identity. Research shows that conservative and Republican-leaning women are statistically more likely to have changed their surnames after marriage. This burden is not partisan. It falls on tens of millions of women regardless of how they vote. Rural Voters. In the 30 largest counties by area in the Western United States, voters would need to drive an average of 260 miles to reach an election office. One analysis found rural voters facing a 4.5-hour round trip on average. A Center for American Progress analysis found that some voters in Alaska and Hawaii would need to fly. For anyone working hourly, without reliable transportation, or with a disability, that is not a manageable requirement. Young and first-time voters. About 24% of Americans under 30 do not have ready access to qualifying documents. Voter registration drives at college campuses and community events would largely end since they depend on mail-in forms. Young voters who move frequently would need to re-present their documents every time they update their registration. Low-income Americans. The financial barriers above fall hardest on working-class Americans across all political backgrounds. They are simply the least likely to have a passport or the flexibility to visit an election office during business hours. Military members and Americans abroad. The U.S. Vote Foundation has documented that the bill's in-person requirement would create significant barriers for service members stationed overseas and American citizens living abroad.



The kicker is, we already know what happens when something like this is implemented. Kansas implemented a state-level proof-of-citizenship requirement for voter registration. Before the law, noncitizen voter registration in Kansas was approximately 0.002% of all registered voters. After the law took effect, it blocked roughly 31,000 eligible U.S. citizens, representing 12% of all applicants, from registering. It prevented far more American citizens from registering than noncitizens and was eventually struck down in federal court. Arizona implemented a similar requirement with a comparable outcome. These are not projections. They are documented results from states that have already run this experiment, and they raise serious questions about what a national version would produce.

It’s a BAD bill. Everyone acknowledges this, but Donald Trump requires total loyalty so he’s pushing Republican Senators to vote for it. It shouldn’t pass.



How was the rest of the speech? As long and dull as it was unnecessary.

I said it earlier this week, I’ll say it again. This is unacceptable for America. It’s time to get the pitchforks.