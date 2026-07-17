The State of PurpleAmerica

The State of PurpleAmerica

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Theresa Cote's avatar
Theresa Cote
Jul 17

Excellent essay. Good job enumerating the faults of the SAVE act.

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Chris Eyre's avatar
Chris Eyre
Jul 17

The UK inttoduced a minimal version of voter ID a couple of years ago. It came from the same arguments. It was the party in power (the Tories) that had the biggest negative impact. It was the older voters that forgot their Id and were prevented from voting.

More votes were prevented by this scheme than any realistic estimate of voter fraud.

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