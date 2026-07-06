The chances of a Democratic majority are slipping every passing day. As we get further into primary season and the candidates become more than just names and yard sign logos, people are getting a closer look at what they are getting. For Democrats, that means the internecine civil war is proving even more divisive and desctructive as anticipated. Two candidates help highlight where the Democratic Party is at the moment, and why they are having serious issues.

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Over the weekend, Michigan Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow suspended her campaign for Senate. Michigan had a crowded field, so some whittling down of it was anticipated to some degree. McMorrow though seemed like a plausible candidate. While generally liberal, and largely focused on appealing to the liberal base, she wasn’t horribly radical or terrible on the campaign trail. Still, she fell to 3rd in polling over the weekend, and seemed incapable of elevating herself beyond that. What did her in?

The emergence of Abdul El-Sayed as a candidate. El-Sayed is the Democratic Socialist candidate appealing to the uber-liberal of liberal constiutencies. It should be noted that in Michigan, largely centered in Dearborn and the surrounding area, there is a large Muslim and Middle Eastern population. This is the area that elected Rashida Tlaib to Congress. Within this area, and within the most liberal ranks of the party, the biggest issue is Palestine and Israel, and the weight is heavily in favor of the Palestine end of that equation. El-Sayed, who has appeared with controversal influencer Hasan Piker and been endorsed by AOC, has surged to the lead in polling in Michigan, and is poised to make a strong showing in the Democratic Primary. His rise and appeal siphoned off liberal voters who otherwise would have voted for McMorrow. She “split the difference” on Palestine. McMorrow made it a point that she did not accept AIPAC (America’s largest Jewish political action committee, particularly geared toward policy with Israel) money and even made some nods to the horrible treatment of Palestinians in Gaza. She made appeals to the Muslim community on the issue, a strong presence within the Democratic primary voter contingent. However, other than that, she tried to steer clear of being too enmeshed in such a controversial area. Siding too closely with Palestine, and collaterally HAMAS, is a political loser outside of the Democratic Primary. On this issue, El-Sayed is closer to those who find the issue important. Rather than peeling off white progressives who sympathize with Palestinians on the issue, those voters flocked to El-Sayed. Her other opponent, Haley Stevens, has staked a position closer to the general electorate, and in fact tries to avoid the topic altogether, focusing on other items. McMorrow couldn’t compete with El-Sayed for those more passionate on the issue, and couldn’t compete with Stevens who doesn’t want to go there. As a result, McMorrow got squeezed. McMorrow recognized Dems winning this Senate seat is more important than just her. El-Sayed will not be a Senator. It doesn’t matter how Democratic a year it is, he will not come close to winning that Senate seat. His appeal is only to a very liberal group within the Democratic primary contingent. DSA candidates have no prayer of winning statewide, especially in a swing state like Michigan. Mike Rogers, the Republican opponent, came within 20k votes of being Elissa Slotkin last election, and she was more popular at the time than any of these candidates. Even though El-Sayed is leading among Democratic voters, it would be only a pyrrhic victory if he won the primary. Worse yet, he had the capacity to tarnish other Democratic candidates nationwide with some of his more toxic positions and appearances. Her liberal legs cut out from under her, and unable to compete with Haley Stevens for the more moderate vote, McMorrow recognized that if she stayed in the race, El-Sayed most likely would win. Pulling out, at least ensures that Stevens has a shot at winning, and in that a shot at winning the state for the Democratic Party. There is simply no path to a Democratic Senate majority that doesn’t go through Michigan, it’s that important. Whatever pressure she felt to get out of the race was amplified with the most recent polling, no doubt.

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McMorrow’s “loss” was primarily one of just pure politics. She was just squeezed out by candidates who better targeted their constituencies within the party and had greater claims to genuineness for those voters the closer to the primary election it got. She wasn’t a bad candidate by any means, she just lost her support who found more appealing candidates for what they wanted elsewhere. By getting out, Michigan still has a chance of staying blue. She still has a political future in Michigan, and taking one for the team will only strenghten her support going forward.

However, Ds best pickup opportunity was in Maine, where Trump lost to Harris by 7 points and they were up against the perpetually waffling then siding with Trump, Susan Collins. They couldn’t mess this up, could they? Well…

So, let’s talk about Graham Platner.

Platner caught fire in the lead-up to the Maine Primary. A strong, blue collar male presence, Democrats eyes teared up thinking this could be the answer to their declining white male voting problems. Whereas most of the time they support clean-cut, McKinsey sounding erudite professionals, here was an oyster shucker who served in the armed forces. He talked like a regular guy, appealing to the working man. Until the facade fell apart.

The first shoe to drop was that he had a large Nazi “totenkopf” tattoo on his right pec. In younger times, while in Croatia, he had the tattoo, that he then explained he didn’t know what it meant (unlikely). To his credit, he had the tattoo covered up and has admitted the mistake, but a stain like this is hard to remove. Past girlfriends recalled periods of physical and verbal abuse by Platner toward them. Some descriptions sound like PTSD episodes, while others seem more like just pure misogynistic assholery.

At this point, Democrats could have completely pulled their support for this guy. There was still another Democratic candidate in the race, current Maine governor, Janet Mills. However, the feeling was Mills was old, antiquated and similar to Biden, and that the party needed new blood, and broaden it’s appeal. They stuck with Platner, she exited the race, he cruised to a primary win. And then other shoes began to drop.

Turns out that “oysterman” and “blue collar upbringing” were a bit of a ruse. Seems Platner went to Hotchkiss. What’s Hotchkiss? Only one of the most exclusive prep schools in the country. The elite of the elite send their kids there. Not many blue collar families can afford Hotchkiss’ $75k a year in tuition for a high school boarding school. His father is a Dartmouth graduated Attorney and his mother a successful entrepreneur, both with long standing ties to the Democratic Party in Maine. Major news outlets reported Platner exchanged sexually explicit messages with multiple women early in his marriage. Platner and his wife addressed the reports, stating they worked through the marital issues and emerged stronger, but the character issues compounded with this story. Resurfaced comments that Platner posted and later deleted between 2009 and 2021 showed him expressing dismissive views on military sexual assault, promoting violent political action, and using offensive slurs. He apologized for the posts, attributing them to a “dark period” of untreated PTSD and heavy drinking following his four combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. That may be a good excuse and explanation, but it doesn’t help that the information is still out there.

This is not the resume of a candidate you want running for office.

Whether they want to admit it now or not, Democrats are wedded to Platner. They can’t win a majority without him. Mainers seem to understand this too and are standing by him no matter how bad the allegation thrown at him now. His numbers, which should show him winning in a head to head against Susan Collins now show a dead heat (and at least, not an utter collapse). What is surprising is that his numbers now reflect a typical democratic politician in the state, with women supporting him 57-35% and most of his support from upper income and college educated families. The inroads Platner made with blue collar and working class families seems to have evaporated, and his numbers with those groups look like Kamala Harris’ against Trump in the state (i.e., not good). He can still win, but it’s going to be close, and Democrats are going to have to really hold their nose to do it, because they understand the stakes in that election. Hoping for a big wave may be the only way he ekes across the finish line at this pace.

And those two cases best exemplify the problems befalling the Democratic Party. In the McMorrow case, a growing community within Democratic Party politics are succeeding in pushing a politically toxic agenda to the larger general election populace. What once was just liberal is now socialist, and antagonistic to previously existing policy. They are squeezing out the typically liberal politician, supplanting them with DSA candidates, and alienating most swing voters throughout the country in the process. That will open up opportunities for candidates like Haley Stevens, but the continuing erosion of party messaging by moderates is going to eventually impact their ability to win elections too. On the other end, Democratic attempts to broaden the tent, reach out to groups neglected by the Democrats in the past and get back to its working class roots are ringing hollow, with a major candidate demonstrating “all talk and no substance.”

Between El-Sayed and Graham Platner, Republicans have an armada of bad news cycle stories all queued up for the general election that they are going to be thrilled to unload on the American public. Add to that the recent Supreme Court election financing decision and it will be a constant barrage of attack ads across every platform monopolizing the messaging against Democrats. They are going to turn the Kamala Harris Trans Ad look like a drop in the bucket compared to what’s coming.

Candidates matter, and the Democratic Party is losing control over what candidates genuinely represent the left and center-left of the country The party is the subject of a hostile takeover by the DSA dictating the direction and messaging of the party and there is an inability to field a candidate from the moderate wing to offset that. Yes, this will be a wave year because people loathe Donald Trump and Republican apathy toward him, but the size of the crest is falling and how far it travels into the beach is looking more like a typical wave than it is a tsunami.