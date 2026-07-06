The State of PurpleAmerica

The State of PurpleAmerica

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Shaked Koplewitz's avatar
Shaked Koplewitz
Jul 6

This isn't even getting into people like Chevalier who openly talk about wanting to destroy western civilization. This might not be enough to lose democrats a seat in NYC but it's sure going to make for some good attack ads.

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Miles vel Day's avatar
Miles vel Day
Jul 6

I wish liberals would realize that the DSA isn't liberal.

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