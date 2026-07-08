Sometimes politics can get so uber-serious, so intense, and so self-aggrandizing it takes a jester to put it into context. Don’t look now, but that is exactly what is happening in the UK.

It all started when it was found out that Nigel Farage, the right wing polician who was a huge supporter of Brexit and anti-immigration policies (and openly covets the possibility of being Prime Minister someday), received over £5 million from a crypto company in Thailand. He still seems stunned - and outraged - that anyone found out about the £5m “gift” wired to him from Thailand: a sum he did not disclose to others in his party, Reform UK. He is outraged that a newspaper would run an investigation exposing the property portfolio that he failed to disclose to parliament. He has been reprimanded 17 times for not abiding by House of Commons disclosure rules, suggesting difficulty in reconciling himself with the transparency demands of public office. He does not want to abide by the scrutiny and transparency demands that come with being an MP. Even for his supporters, Farage’s pompous, selfish attitude was seen as beyond the pail.

So for Farage, he’s in deep water. However, he finds this legal loophole of sorts (and pardon me if I do not get this exactly right; UK law is not my forte). He can resign his post, which would trigger a special election. This would end the existing investigation into his financial inaccuracies. He could then run in the special election—called a by-election in UK— disclose the items (they’re already known publicly anyway) and when he wins the investigation into moneys disclosed would essentially be moot. Clacton, the area he represents is older, more conservative and consists mostly of pensioneers. No candidate from any of the typical UK parties would stand a chance against running against him in his own back yard, right? And even if they did, they wouldn’t win; this is Farage’s kind of people. Any campaign against him would be a joke.

And no party did run a candidate. The only one to run, the only “person” with the courage to run against Farage, was an independent who dresses up in a sort of Darth Vader-esque garb wearing a trashcan for a helmet going by the name of “Count Binface.” Sometimes when drama turns to farce, you need a jester to demonstrate it to you.

[ EDIT: Sometimes the teeming millions around the globe offer great insight that helps clarify items I may not be well aversed of. PurpleAmerica reader Kristina Adams in the UK offers this information from the comments below:

Quick correction from a Brit: the by-election only pauses the parliamentary investigation. If he’s voted back in, the investigation will resume and there could be another one if he’s found to have broken the rules.

That’s why none of the ‘serious’ parties are standing; it’s just his way to try to reclaim the narrative. If the others run, and he wins against them, he can claim that he has a mandate. But if he’s only against an intergalactic space warrior, it ruins that whole narrative and does wonders for Count Binface’s brand.

Also worth noting this could be a way to get attention as we change prime minister to someone everyone seems to think is the solution to all our problems (I am a hopeful sceptic). Summer recess starts soon too, so there’ll be less happening with the other parties.

Pretty much all the press he’s had lately from every angle has been negative, even from media that’s traditionally been supportive. If there ends up being a second by-election, it will likely be worse because he’d be responsible for costing the tax payer around £500,000+ for the two by-elections. ]

So who exactly is Count Binface? I’ll let Wikipedia give you the lowdown here:

Count Binface is an “intergalactic space warrior” in a black and grey uniform, with a long silver cape and a helmet shaped somewhat like a dustbin with a glowing strip where his eyes would be. He describes himself as the leader of the Recyclons from the planet Sigma IX, and claims to be over 5,900 years old.

In reality, he is comedian Jonathan David Harvey, who has pulled this stunt multiple times before. He has run for office repeatedly, and while not obtaining more than 1% of the vote, surprisingly and consistently ends up in the middle of the pack.

As Binface, Harvey stood as a candidate in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency at the 2019 general election, against the prime minister, Boris Johnson, and again at the 2023 by-election that followed Johnson’s resignation. He also stood in the London Mayoral elections of 2021 and 2024. In the 2024 general election, Binface stood against the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, in his Richmond and Northallerton constituency. Binface was one of 14 candidates in the 2026 Makerfield by-election, standing against Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester. Binface also intends to stand in the expected 2026 Clacton by-election against Nigel Farage.

What does the UK think of Count Binface? Check it out:

—From Fraser Nelson, “Fraser Nelson’s Notebook”

To be sure, the vote will be centered on Clacton, which as previously mentioned is Farage’s backyard. What do they think about it? From the Guardian on Farage:

“A lot of my friends are very anti him – they have said he is racist. I don’t really know [about that], I don’t have an opinion. But I have had family who have put in letters and emails for him to help, and he doesn’t even reply … they have the hump about that.”

Zöe Waters was less inclined to give a view on Farage personally, but she painted a picture of a polarised town, where there are people who would back Farage regardless of what he did, and those who have seen an ineffective constituency MP in the past couple of years. “I have heard from people that he is a joke, he shouldn’t be reelected. Then you get people who love him,” she said.

Paul Thompson, “I’m afraid this country needs a bloody good kick up the arse,”

That seems like the right environment to run a “Count Binface” in.

And the rest of Britain who are tired of Farage’s politics and publicity stunts, are supporting the absurdity of Count Binface. Here’s The New Statesman:

The other political parties have all declined to contest the Clacton by-election because they see it as a publicity stunt designed to delay the investigation that the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards had been conducting into Farage’s failure to register a £5m gift – a gift which was reported to the National Crime Agency over money laundering concerns. This seems a reasonable complaint, both on a technical level – the Standards Commissioner’s procedural protocol states that if an MP “ceases to be a Member while an investigation is in progress, the Commissioner will suspend their investigation until the Member is re-elected” – and on a political level, in that this does look very much like an attempt by Farage to gain as much attention as possible, in order to make the story about him fighting a by-election and not about him fighting allegations of corruption. It’s not in the interests of other parties to help him do this. The only other candidate appropriate to participate in such a malodorous contest is a man with a bin on his head.

Here’s “PoliticsUK.com”:

Satire and humor can at times be a great power in rebuke of the powerful. This isn’t just in the UK but in the US as well. In the 1990s, during a recall election in California, the absurdity reached a fever pitch when 135 candidates made the filing deadline, including child television star Gary Coleman, pornstar Mary Carey, former MLB commissioner Peter Ueberroth, porn magnate Larry Flint, and the evenutal winner, megamedia star Arnold Schwarzeneggar. Longtime comedian Pat Paulsen ran for President consistently as a gag. Occasionally, they even win on their lark, such as in Minnesota when Jesse “the BRAIN” Ventura won the governorship. Running as a joke against uber-serious minded people often results in those candidates gaining attention and support, as they are far more likeable, and often less corrupt. Most of these ventures fail though, and are meant more to highlight the truly ridiculous aspects of elections and democracy generally.

As the only candidate opposing the generally reviled Farage, Count Binface has captured the public imagination and highlighted how ridiculous, even criminal Farage’s gambit really is. When people elect a “clown” to office, sometimes it takes a genuine clown to show them up and demonstrate the real thing. Binface may look like The Black Knight out of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” and may even sound like him in a way, but if he can show the public that Farage isn’t up to Arthurian standards, he won’t be the one saying “‘Tis only a flesh wound” or “Let’s call it a draw.”

“Jesters do oft prove prophets."— William Shakespeare, King Lear