The State of PurpleAmerica

The State of PurpleAmerica

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Kristina Adams's avatar
Kristina Adams
Jul 9

That King Lear quote at the end is brilliant. It's so true and people forget it all too easily. But to be funny, you often have to be the smartest person in the room.

Quick correction from a Brit: the by-election only pauses the parliamentary investigation. If he's voted back in, the investigation will resume and there could be another one if he's found to have broken the rules.

That's why none of the 'serious' parties are standing; it's just his way to try to reclaim the narrative. If the others run, and he wins against them, he can claim that he has a mandate. But if he's only against an intergalactic space warrior, it ruins that whole narrative and does wonders for Count Binface's brand.

Also worth noting this could be a way to get attention as we change prime minister to someone everyone seems to think is the solution to all our problems (I am a hopeful sceptic). Summer recess starts soon too, so there'll be less happening with the other parties.

Pretty much all the press he's had lately from every angle has been negative, even from media that's traditionally been supportive. If there ends up being a second by-election, it will likely be worse because he'd be responsible for costing the tax payer around £500,000+ for the two by-elections.

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Dean Haigh's avatar
Dean Haigh
Jul 9

Great piece, thank you.

The Binface-Farage election is the best thing to happen in politics for such a long time, and that Farage has done this to himself makes that much sweeter.

He wanted to change the narrative but now he faces a few weeks of publicly debating with a man dressed as a bin. A man who is actually really politically astute and will no doubt repeatedly question him about his shady dealings.

Add in to the mix that other Far Right parties are now fielding candidates in the by-election and Farage's victory is far from guaranteed. Any proud racists could behind the more Far Right candidates, leaving Farage left with a smaller portion of his original 46%, some of whom have become wise to what he's all about.

This is the People (and a bin) against the Establishment.

Binface is the people's (trash)candidate. He's the hero we need right now.

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