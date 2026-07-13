The State of PurpleAmerica

The State of PurpleAmerica

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Frank Modica's avatar
Frank Modica
Jul 13

There is an important difference between Democrat and Republican and Coke and Pepsi: one can buy both Coke and Pepsi along with as many other brands as one chooses, but you get only one political representative. The first past the post voting system ensures that only two parties are viable at any one time. Until that changes, third parties will never be able to attain any degree of power. At best they can be spoilers (e.g. Ralph Nader in 2000), but that doesn't really give them power to do anything.

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Paul Thoresen's avatar
Paul Thoresen
Jul 13

Although I very much agree in theory, there are systems in place that just make this very difficult.

A couple of examples here in Minnesota include Mike Newcome, who started out trying to run for governor.

He dropped out around the time of the announcement that Amy K was running. Might even infused his on money to get started. He affiliated with the forward party, But that didn't seem to be enough to really get him going. He dropped out due to the changing political landscape and if I recall correctly he thought he would be getting more financial support. Which just wasn't happening.

But there are real constraints of people getting enough signatures to be on the ballot. Few people probably even know that Patterson (moderate majority party) was trying to get on the ballot this time. For governor here in Minnesota. They failed to get enough signatures.

Both the Democrats and Republicans have voted in recent years to make it more and more difficult for anyone else. Whether they're libertarians, forward party or something entirely different. I used to laugh when people called at the uniparty, I'm not laughing anymore. Holding on to power sometime seems more important than actually governing.

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