The thing that keeps coming up again and again when I talk about a “third way” in our politics is “Oy, not a third party, they suck.” Well, yes, they do suck for a number of reasons, the main one being in order to draw a following separate from the two parties, they take extreme positions the two parties don’t want to touch. However, that’s not what I mean, when I say a “third way.” And it is entirely possible to appeal to people tired of what they are getting with just the two parties.

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Don’t believe me? People buy into the “Democratic” or the “Republican” brands in much the same way they do any product. Check out these other areas where a few major actors were brought down by emerging groups.

By the end of the 1980s, there were only three major beverage makers in America: Anheuser Busch, Miller and Coors. Miller and Coors even merged at one point making it only two companies. Today, they have dwindling market shares? Why? Regional microbreweries have cut into their markets. While various brewers have been expanding nationally, those along with more local and regional brewers are cutting greatly into the major brewers’ market shares. The Lesson: Start small and focus regionally.

During the 1980s, and for most of the past 40 years, there were essentially two soda companies: Pepsi and Coke. Brand loyalty was exceptionally strong too. What changed? Tastes. More consumers got away from high-sugar soft drinks and found other options. Today, Keurig/Dr. Pepper and Poppi are growing market share and have started to break the Pepsi/Coke brand stranglehold. Adding onto the beer message above, with younger generations vodka seltzer drinks are more popular with Gen Z than typical beer drinking is. The Lesson: Be innovative and creative in approaching how to appeal to the market; don’t act like the major players and instead work to appeal in different ways.

For the longest time, the number and quality of car companies were largely set. It takes a substantial amount of upfront costs to start one, often being cost prohibitive Then, Elon Musk came along and provided something that the existing car companies shied away from; electric cars at scale. Today, it has the largest market cap of any car company. Coincidentally, this is the second time such as thing has happened. In the 1950s and 60s, American car companies offered large, ostentatious automobiles. Japanese car manufacturers found a market by designing better cars with higher fuel efficiency, and quickly cut into the American market. The Lesson: Provide consumers what the major parties aren’t doing well, and just do it better.

So it can be done.

Maybe it’s just that people have accepted the parties and their structure for so long, or they’re just resigned to it, or they define everything in this solely Democrat/ Republican manner, but it doesn’t have to remain that way. And the kicker is that it doesn’t have to completely change our existing political structure and we don’t have to upend “the system” to do it. It just requires us to approach it a little differently.

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For starters, we need to appreciate moderates for where they are on the spectrum locally. These are the swing voters who ultimately decide elections. These do not comprehensively fall neatly into a Democrat/Republican box. For example, a moderate in Mississippi is still likely to be a Republican, just not MAGA and much more practical. A moderate in Wisconsin is likely to be an old school labor Dem in the Fox Cities, now straddling Dem or Republican based on candidates. A moderate in California is likely to be a Democrat disgusted with the uber-leftward lurch of the party there. These people grew up and around the local politics of their states, and have just as much disgust at the extremism infecting the parties as anyone. They vote along party lines often just reflexively. We need to encourage and provide them with alternative options.

The perception right now is that we have a two party system, that’s the way it is and that’s how its always going to be. People often lament how we don’t have the kind of multi-party parliamentary system that Europe and other regions have. Just opening up the idea that regional parties can play a role, that they can wield a level of influence separate from the two major parties puts us on the path to that—having other options. Yes, to get things done still requires working with major parties to achieve them; however, the normalization and proliferation of alternative parties gets us closer to that kind of broad marketplace of ideas and breaks the two party dominance in our politics. We can half dozens of parties, throughout the country, some overlapping others, some unique to their regions. But the main thing is that everything is not cookie cuttered and bundled into one of two options; we have a multitude of them.

Second, we need to normalize independent runs for office when an extremist wins a primary. Primaries are not emblematic of the general electorate, and in some areas of the country are closed to just party members. If someone unacceptable to the general populace wins a primary, we shouldn’t encourage falling in line out of some misplaced loyalty to party over country. We need to ensure such people who will tear it all down are defeated, not elevated to office. Independent candidates can do one of two things: 1) they can provide broadly acceptable candidates a platform to win the office, or 2) they can serve as a spoiler against worse candidates winning. A good example of the latter is when Lisa Murkowski won the Senate seat she currently holds in Alaska; she had originally lost in a primary to a MAGA candidate only to win the general election as a write-in. In that case, the Democratic candidate, sure to lose, backed Murkowski. We should normalize this kind of situation, particularly in states where certain parties are at a disadvantage. It helps those elected to office become more independent of the two party structure.

Third, focus on quality, competence, and efficency over issue focused partisan loyalties. Yes, that is boring. What it is also is unifying to the middle of the electorate. As the two parties keep offering the sugar-highs of extreme issue positions and negative mudslinging, offering a positive alternative, and using what is practical and achievable as it’s north star, has its appeal and serves as an effective rallying point. Rather than offering pie in the sky utopian ends, keeping it small and pragmatic, working towards small wins that help things progress can result in the accumulation of quality wins. Strength is projected based on a series of what can be delivered, not who speaks the loudest advocating the most fringe position that has no chance of accomplishment.

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Fourth, quit focusing on winning the Presidency outright. This is where third party movements regularly fail. To offer a third way, it requires building from the ground up, not the top down. Local seats. House Seats. Maybe Senate seats. Building up the groundswell locally and building the market. Creating something that is both loosely affiliated that allows people with different opinions locally, but together and sharing the same need of breaking the two-party addiction, needs to be the directive. We need a group of strong, indepdendent piranhas nipping away constantly at the major parties, not a weak party assured of losing or an already lost middle with no backbone falling in line behind insanity. Getting people elected who can build bridges, collaboratively work together, and offer creative, thoughtful policy results is the goal, not necessarily winning the top job. In time, after experience and achievement, and several election cycles to build the alternative, perhaps then a run for the White House may be in the cards.

I’ll add that many of the things that required party adherance are less relevant today; fundraising, voter lists, volunteers— all of those can be had outside of the party structure now. The decentralization of these things allow for local and regional candidates to mount viable campaigns without the allegiances of the past that required party loyalty.

There is another thing to consider in this approach, particularly as it relates to winning House seats. If in the future, there is a third party candidate representing this approach, the calculation is different this way. Third parties fail because they fail to win a state, and acquire no (or very few) Electoral Votes. Subsequent attempts usually result in decreases in vote share, not an increase needed for a long term movement. In the case of the Electoral College, most third party runs are irrelevant. However, if a ground built (even regional) party can win even just one or two states, and have a House majority in those states, they can effectively DENY the presidency to the other parties; they don’t need 270 electoral votes, they need only to prevent the other parties a majority. Those parties must then negotiate with it to attain the White House. That is a powerful and very consequential position to be in, and concessions to moderation must be made then. It also can result in momentum and growing a stronger movement.

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Sure, what I am describing may sound utopian in itself, and might just be rose-colored expectations. I get it. But the way I see it, either one of two things would occur: 1) The emerging way is successful and normalized, and results in a change in how politics is conducted, or 2) As what usually befalls most third party movements, one of the two major parties adopts those positions and ideas and it’s subsumed into that party. Both of these results in a success of some kind that should be appreciated.

Will any of this actually happen? Who can say? Maybe, maybe not. But to continue to complain about how things are, about how the parties function, about how neither offers a valid option to most voters—to accept that and do nothing is insane. We need to change how we do things, and that starts with us.