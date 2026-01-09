The State of PurpleAmerica

The State of PurpleAmerica

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Lydia Creydt's avatar
Lydia Creydt
Jan 9

It’s way past time to re-claim the American flag from the far right wing.

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Romulo Skagen's avatar
Romulo Skagen
Jan 9

Totally agree. I live in a liberal neighborhood near dc with regular protests. Pride flags, Palestinian flags, Mexican flags - anything but our flag. Just stop.

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