Earlier this week, I posted this:

For the most part, responses were extremely positive. Most got what I was trying to say. You want to project that YOU are the side most of America is on, that YOUR SIDE is the patriotic one. You’re trying to persuade people with a protest, not only just throw a fit and preach to the choir. Here’s Noah Smith and Ruy Teixeira discussing the exact same thing:

100% right.

I was in high school when the Texas v. Johnson Supreme Court decision on flag burning came out. Basically, they said flag burning was free speech. Now, sure, you have a right to do it, but nothing would turn people from your cause more than lighting one up in the middle of a protest; that act, to those in the protest, often gets cheered, and for those on the outside of it they feel complete revulsion. If your demonstration intent is to just burn a flag out of sheer provocation, you’re no longer trying to persuade, you’re trying to antagonize, which is counter to any ideological goals.

And yet, most the negative responses to my post came from uber-liberal crazies.

Jesus F. Christ where to begin with these guys?

In one response I included a restack of Peter Coyote. If you don’t know who he is, he’s an actor who often voices narrative on many Ken Burns documentaries. He also is one of the founders of the protest movements in the late ‘60s. He’s forgotten more about protesting than many of the yahoos out there holding up signs saying “Go Home Fascist” have ever known. Last year, in the midst of the protests regarding ICE detentions in Los Angeles, he posted this:

Coyote is much more liberal than I am, but he’s right here. If you’re standing on a corner holding a sign or waving a Mexican flag or an LGBTQIA+ flag, (or if you are MAGA waving a Trump flag or a Gadsden Flag) what are you trying to accomplish? All you’re doing is virtue signaling, shouting for your silo, preaching to the choir. “The audience is always the American people.” Absolutely! How do you appeal to them? By waving a flag representative and inclusive of ALL of them—an American flag, showing YOUR side is the voice of reason, that YOU represent what America should be about. Re-read that Noah Smith quote from earlier in this post—how much of a gift it was that the other side waved confederate flags while the Civil Rights protesters waved American flags, claiming their piece of the American rubric. You’re trying to get Americans off the sidelines and to make a choice—you make it easier for them when you bash America, appear like a bunch of anarchists and call everything about the country something fascist. Instead, if you wave the Stars and Stripes, demonstrate REAL patriotism, and make ICE and counterprotesters provacate against THAT, you look far more heroic.

Recently, I rewatched a Neflix Documentary on the fall of the Berlin Wall. People forget how dicey it was in the months leading up to that. Protests were starting to erupt in Eastern Europe, Poland had slipped away from the Communist Bloc and other Soviet republics were getting antsy. Over the summer, protests in China erupted in Tiannamen Square, and many, especially in East Germany, anticipated a similar crackdown there. Some of the most confrontational East German protests were anticipated in Leipzig. In fact, East German leader Erich Honnecker, a notorious communist hardliner, commanded that there BE a crackdown during a protest anticipated on a Monday in October. The state amassed 8,000 police, military and Stasi units in Leipzig. Expectations and preparations of the state were greatly exceeded as more than 40,000 protesters slowly assembled. The most famous chant became “Wir sind das Volk!” (lit. ‘We are the people!’). Protesters remained completely peaceful as they reached the Stasi Headquarters, avoiding any escalation of the delicate situation. No violence, no reason for a crackdown. There was no West German flags waved. No American Flags waved. But they demonstrated their patriotism, and their voice as the ones to follow, not the East German police and military. There was no crackdown, because there was no reason to—no violence, no lack of discipline, only unity. Honnecker was removed from office that week, and the Berlin Wall fell a month later.

Now picture what would have happened had they been waving flags of the West in their demonstration. It would have failed miserably.

And that’s the main thing protesters, especially those on the far left who protest everything, have to remember. Whether you realize it or not, you’re trying to make an argument, a case to do something. Principle is important but it’s not the end all-be all that many assume, because different people follow different principles. What is important is that you be peaceful, that you be receptive, that you be non-offensive, and that you present to the public a look like it’s something others would want to be a part of.

This past week was the 5 year anniverary of January 6th. Remember what that crowd looked like?

The Trump flags, the Gadsden flags, the confederate flags, the “Fuck Biden” flags. It made it very easy for America to be utterly revulsed by this. People who support police (especially the Capitol Hill Police), veterans who fought for this country and what it stands for, patriotic middle Americans. Many Republicans had second thoughts about this event, and admitted the party had gotten away from decency. You know what they all have in common? Those groups all revere the American flag. And Democrats turned many of them off with many of their choices of issues, demonstrations and language they used in the past five years. It’s how Trump won.

If you don’t believe what I am saying fine. But be honest—which of these protests would you rather be a part of?

You have an opportunity to get America back on your side. Don’t ruin it. Liberal nationalism is a path to build a proud America again. Embrace it.