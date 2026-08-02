About a year ago, I wrote a piece regarding former Miss Teen USA pageant contestant Caitlyn Upton, from South Carolina, and how Democrats are kind of stuck in this moment. The piece, titled “How this Moment Currently Defines Democratic Thought,” took off and remains one of my most forwarded and discussed pieces.

For those who don’t know this event or can’t remember, let me just begin with the clip and go from there.

So a year ago, the piece I wrote was generally about Progressive hypocrisy. Here’s a snippet:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "Progressives and liberals piled on. They just felt it necessary to show how much smarter and more intelligent they were than a beauty queen. There was little or no mercy there. It wasn’t a good thing. It’s true, Ms. Upton is likely not the brightest bulb on the planet. She grew up in South Carolina, and competed in pageants; it’s not an incubator for rocket scientists and Nobel Prize winners. However, the fallout against her, largely by educated liberals (most of whom revile pageantry anyway, that is when its not a pageant they themselves get accolades for), was relentless... Liberals and Progressives are becoming so strong in their self-righteousness, so smug in their intellectual superiority, that they are becoming hypocritical caricatures of themselves for everyone else. You’d think that losing ground to Trump in 90% of the counties from coast to coast would bring some sense of self-reflection; nope. Progressives are keeping on doing progressive things, spewing progressive ideas nobody agrees with and going further down that rabbit hole. Sure, most people don’t like Trump. I don’t like him, find him repulsive, dangerous and causing problems left and right. I have no problem saying that, his approval ratings are hovering around 40% meaning 3 in 5 other people also dislike him. Progressives seem to be banking on the idea that that means 2026 will be a liberal year and all they have to do is show up and there’ll be this big blue tsunami regardless of what they say or do. I have some bad news for them. Their approval is less than 30%. People look at them, look at Trump AND CHOOSE TRUMP MORE OFTEN. Think about that. Think about why. Think about what they can do differently to change that."

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I was reminded of this piece last Friday when Bill Maher gave an excellent and outright damning piece about the Democratic Socialists taking over the Democratic Party. You can watch it here—it is well worth your time.

Maher does a great job of basically taking what Democratic Socialists say, their platform, and things they actually believe in and shows genuinely how nutty they are. The line that stuck with me was “If you heard this kind of non-sense coming out of the mouth of a teenage beauty queen, it would be an eye roll.” YES! It is legit stupid, springing from the mouths not of intelligent, policy minded adults, but young influencers who vibe more on trends and what seems fashionable. They are going along with a movement the same way they choose what music to listen to and what clothes to wear.

And yet, the Democratic Party is continuing to go on with their primaries as if it is nothing but a pageant, where the question and answer portion doesn’t matter so long as the person talks strong with conviction, and the person “looks” like a viable candidate. To be sure, DSA candidates look the part, until they open their mouths and spew communist propaganda that a 10 year old could even detect. This is not how to decide the direction of the country, nor win seats that allow you to actually wield power to do so.

And that brought me back to Ms. Upton. I also wrote this back then:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Now, there are many different things you can think when you watch this: Disbelief at the ignorance. Awe at the alignment between the question of trying to find the country on a map and someone responding with an answer that was all over it. The same feeling you get when you watch a trainwreck in progress. Pity for someone under enormous stress, clearly anxious (it was national TV!) and folding under the pressure.

Watching the DSA rise within the Democratic Party base and young progressives gravitating towards socialism inspires much of the same, except any of the pity.

Likely Wisconsin Democratic Governor nominee and DSA supporter Francesca Hong once said this on Twitter/X:

Yeah, nothing like insulting voters by calling them old and racist and denigrating a favorite Wisconsin eating institution in the process. Bill Clinton’s “Sister Souljah” moment was when he took her own words and said if you switched “whites” with “blacks” it would sound like David Duke. Do that exercise above. Ask yourself if that kind of language is beneficial or detrimental to our society, or even a campaign for office. Now put yourself in the shoes of the average voter in Wisconsin, over 80% of which are white.

Now add to that the facts that Hong wants to get rid of prisons, police and a whole host of other dumb ideas that are horrible—how do Democrats genuinely believe she would have a prayer of winning in Wisconsin, regardless of the competition. Here she is on FOX News being interviewed by Dana Perino, who is citing her own past statements and DSA party platform and all Hong can do is stammer and deflect—it’s a performance on par with Ms. South Carolina above.

Worse yet, when Republicans point to the Democratic Party for the next 10 years, they can allege they are socialists and communists and there would be a legitimate grounds for truth to that allegation. People will buy it. People will remember it. The DSA is laying the groundwork for blowing up the foundation of the Democratic Party to go the way of the Whigs.

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Democrats are completely banking on the idea they’ll win regardless of the competition. They think Trump is sufficiently hated enough, and Republicans sufficiently complicit, that they have zero chance of winning everything. Think about it. Ken Martin has basically kept the DNC a hollow shell, with no direction, no fundraising and no sense of where it wants to go. There’s genuinely no leadership at all, almost by design. There’s nothing unifying Democratic candidates in platform or ideology. They are ENTIRELY buying into the notion that it won’t matter who the candidate is, Trump and Republicans are doomed. Elections don’t work that way. Elections are ALWAYS about comparisons between candidates. Except this time, into the DNC ideas void and lack of a platform stepped the DSA. Young voters, further disillusioned by the lack of leadership, are following the worst ideas because those that push those ideas are the only ones speaking up. What could have been a 60 seat tsunami and state legislatures shifting to the left had there only been some overarching guidance is now a 50/50 proposition of winning the Senate, possible losses in Governors races and swing area House races and legislatures staying as is. Dems will win the House, but that’s the emptiness of low expectations when you only need to win 3 for a majority.

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At the end of the Maher piece, Maher quotes longtime Democratic Consultant James Carville saying, “There’s just some shit I can’t be in the same tent with…I’m done, I’m not in that fucking political party.” Carville gets it. There’s a longstanding mantra in politics that says it’s better to have certain groups inside the tent pissing out rather than outside the tent pissing in; Carville gets that inviting the Socialists into the Democratic fold shrinks the tent fast because nobody else likes them. It’s akin to inviting Typhoid Mary in; sure, she may be fine and has good intentions but she’s going to kill everyone you already have supporting you.

Frankly, there are no good solutions to evict the DSA from the Dem Party at this point—that ship has practically sailed. DSA candidates come from solidly blue seats, and just getting past the primary is the win for them. They’ll rail loudly, say stupid shit for two years, ruin the chances of winning any swing seat from Maine to Montana and claim victory at it saying those candidates weren’t liberal enough in doing so. Democrats have a shitshow on their hands and what they need is someone playing the William F. Buckley role or the Clinton “Sister Souljah” speech role and kick these idiots out. The first Democratic Presidential candidate who does this has my vote.

Instead, we have Ken Martin and Democrats sounding ever more like Caitlyn Upton did at that pageant years ago, struggling and stammering and failing miserably. And there isn’t a swimsuit or talent portion of the campaign to make up the difference.