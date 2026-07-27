The State of PurpleAmerica

The State of PurpleAmerica

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Hot Potato's avatar
Hot Potato
4dEdited

You’re right. I’m a Minnesotan who voted against Trump in 2024. If Flanagan is the nominee, I’m voting for Tafoya. If the MyPillow guy is the GOP nominee for governor, I’m voting for Klobuchar.

Both parties keep running extreme candidates, and I deeply regret my votes for Walz, whose approval has fallen dramatically. He was once in the 60s with KSTP; the latest poll showed 39% approval and 53% disapproval. I’m not surprised, given decisions like pardoning a convicted child sex offender while claiming the victim wanted it—without mentioning the victim’s sister is married to her abuser. After the offender was deported, Walz said, “Did that make us any safer? Did that make the children left behind any more stable? Did it improve the idea that we can’t all be judged by our worst day?”

That’s the kind of thing that makes people question his judgment and the entire DFL brand. He campaigned as a moderate but has since taken positions many voters see as extreme. Add in the massive nonprofit fraud scandals in this state, and Democrats have a serious credibility problem. I no longer trust them, and it will take A LOT for them to ever earn my trust back. They’re fortunate Mike Lindell will likely be the GOP nominee, because the Minnesota GOP is arguably even more dysfunctional than the Florida Democratic Party.

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Jim Welby's avatar
Jim Welby
5d

I agree with you, but I assume most primary voters are not focused on electability. Only the truly engaged are primary voters, so that plays to whoever is best organized. Here in Minnesota, on the DFL side, that is the progressive left and DSA. So I am bracing for a Flanagan primary win.

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