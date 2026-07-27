As we continue on through the primary season, and start to enter a particularly contentious portion of it with Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota coming up, and all having fierce intraparty contests, let’s talk about an important issue in all of this, electability.

I don’t bring this up arbitrarily. Last week, Former Obama Senior Advisor for Strategy and Communications had this to say:

Well, let’s start with the self-contradicting nature of the statement. If you win you’re electable and if you lose you’re not electable. In the context of primaries, this is bullshit. People get elected in primaries all the time but fail to win the seat on account of how unfathomable they are to the general electorate. Todd Akin. Christine O’Donnell. Richard Murdock. Joe Miller won the primary in Alaska against Lisa Murkowski, and Murkowski beat him in the General Election IN A WRITE IN CAMPAIGN. And these are just the Republicans I’ve listed here. Democrats have their fair share as well. In fact, one of the reasons failed first term President Donald Trump was able to beat Kamala Harris was because she was uniquely unelectable to a large contingent of the electorate. Candidates MATTER.

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All of this is coming to a head as we near primaries for three midwestern states, two of which are regularly considered swing states: 1) The Michigan Senate Primary with moderate Haley Stevens facing Abdul El-Sayed, with the winner facing Mike Rogers (who lost a razor thin race against moderate Elissa Slotkin a few years ago); 2) The Wisconsin Governor’s race featuring DSA member Francesca Hong, failed Senate Candidate Mandela Barnes and in, then out, now in again David Crowley, with the winner of that race facing MAGA nitwit and Trump fluffer Tom Tiffany; 3) The Minnesota Senate race with progressive Peggy Flanagan facing off against moderate Angie Craig, with the winner of that race facing former sports sideline reporter Michele Tafoya. In all these races, the odds drop considerably in the general election should the more progressive/socialist candidate win. That’s what electability means—not in hindsight as Pfeiffer infers, but prospectively—what is the probability the candidate appeals to the general electorate.

And this is a gambit of sorts. What people like Pfeiffer and many on the far left seem to want is a negotiation structure saying “how far left can we go and still win?” They don’t seem to realize the best course of action is to be more risk averse and say “let’s secure the seat” as opposed to “let’s elect as far left as palatable” and have a 50% chance of winning. They don’t seem to deduce that also implies a 50% chance of losing too, and some races the odds are much greater than that the further left you get. You can’t enact any policy or enable any changes you want to make without winning the election, so unless you can win a general election, all that’s being spouted by such candidates is hot air.

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Worse yet, this has a down ballot effect as well. When a Senate seat or the Governors seat is the top of the ticket, and people leaning your way don’t like the candidate, they are far more likely to stay home. This results not just in a loss for the person at the top, but down ballot candidates for their party as well. Getting back to Kamala Harris, the 2024 election had 3 million LESS voters voting in it; Trump’s votes went up about 3 million from 2020, but Harris dropped 6 million from Biden’s total. That’s 6 million voters, coast to coast, that likely also caused candidates down ballot to lose.

Sure, the bomb throwers and the activists make all the headlines, they get all the attention and they stir up a lot of energy. Those are not qualities you necessarily want in a legislator, where they have to work with everyone (including members of the other party) to get what they need for their districts. The further to the fringes we go with our elected officials, the more we get into this divisive numbers game politics in which you can’t get anything accomplished unless your party is in the majority, at which point the parties push through the most incompetent, the most unintelligent and the most unqualified lackeys for nominations to do their bidding because they can. You want to know what is wrong with our politics today?—it is that in a nutshell.

Perhaps Pfeiffer thinks that a socialist can get elected in Kansas or a progressive can get elected in Alabama. That’s what he seems to be saying. Electability, like all things in politics, is local. It’s regional. Whether you can win or not depends entirely on how candidates relate to their local constituencies. Pfeiffer represents a growing contingent in the Democratic consultant class that thinks they can astroturf progressive candidates into any election coast to coast, so long as they adhere to the MS Now/Pod Save America media bubble. This is wrong on its face. The best candidates are always home grown, and understand what issues are supportable by the local electorate and which ones represent the third rail. Elissa Slotkin may have worked for the CIA out in Virginia most of her life, but she understood her home state of Michigan, she ran a smart, moderate campaign and she beat Mike Rogers barely. El-Sayed may play to the progressives in Detroit, Dearborn and Ann Arbor, but he’s going to lose badly everywhere else and the U.P. is going to look brick red for Rogers. What good is nominating someone who is going to be slaughtered in an otherwise winnable race? In Wisconsin, Mandela Barnes lost against Ron Johnson (who was exceptionally unpopular for a sitting senator facing election) because Barnes played to the Madison and Milwaukee crowd, and couldn’t connect anywhere else in the state. He’s doing the same this year, and is losing to even further left candidate DSA Francesca Hong. Hong is leading, but is the only candidate in polling to lose outright to GOP Tom Tiffany—that alone speaks to the essence of electability. She’s politically toxic to the general electorate. In Minnesota, the Flanagan/Craig race carries with it less consequences, because Minnesota leans liberal and Tafoya is a little MAGA nuts. Nonetheless, if Flanagan wins, I know many people who have told me they will stay home, which damages Democratic chances in state legislative races considerably.

So yeah, electability matters. If it’s not considered and Democrats nominate terrible general election candidates, and they lose badly, they can go bang their head on their keyboards, down a bottle of Pepto and go back to the drawing board for 2028. Hopefully, they’ll learn a lesson or two, unlike what seems to be occurring from 2024. But then again, this is the kind of lesson unlearned one would expect when they put together a post-mortem and then bury it. It’s the kind of thing that happens when reality is staring you right in the face, and instead of accepting it and incorporating it into your logic and reasoning you choose to double-down on stupid.

That my friends is the consultant class of the Democratic Party.