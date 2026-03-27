The State of PurpleAmerica

The State of PurpleAmerica

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Michael Larkey's avatar
Michael Larkey
Apr 12

I live in Green Bay and work at ThedaCare in Appleton/Menasha. I appreciate the detailed information here. I think you are unnecessarily pessimistic re the Dems. The MAGA coalition does not turn out in formidable numbers in elections without 47 on the ballot. Nobody thought Evers would beat Walker ( that Dem primary certainly resembles the current one). Barnes lost by a very small amount. Johnson ran a good campaign, hiding his far right conspiratorial views. Barnes ceded the airwaves to Johnson for a month or so in September/October. Johnson and allies defined Barnes as a scary black man who will work to release his brethren to kill you. It worked enough to scape a win. That roll not happen this year. Trumps approval is at its lowest ebb. The Dems just won a Supreme Court race by 20 points. The WOW counties are moving left. Tiffany is a far right candidate clearly tied to Trump. He is not inspiring or charismatic. Any of the Dem candidates could beat him now. I’d look particularly at Rodriguez, Roys,

Barnes and Crowley in that order. ( Um. Chris Taylor is from the most liberal area of Madison and won by 20 points).

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victor yodaiken's avatar
victor yodaiken
Apr 11

It's weird that you think these candidates are the ones chosen by the Democratic Party, when it seems to me that the problem is that the party did NOT intervene to push for a viable candidate.

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