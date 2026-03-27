Wisconsin is often considered the swingiest of swing states. If you ever want to know where the dividing line of the national electorate is, Wisconsin can give you a pretty good indicator. For a long time it was casually thrown in as part of the Democrats’ “Blue Wall” but that was a bit of a misnomer; since the 1988, it is true that Wisconsin went for the Democratic candidate every year until Trump, but through almost all of that time Republicans Tommy Thompson and Scott Walker were its Governor and each and every one of those elections were within a very narrow margin of victory. When Wisconsin went for Trump in 2016, everyone seemed shocked, except for, well, Wisconsinites. Wisconsin is about as evenly divided as most states can get.

So it helps to understand a little bit of the political dynamics of the state. The first thing you need to know is that there is Milwaukee and Madison, and then there is everywhere else. Milwaukee is the major urban center of the state and Madison is home to a very large college and the seat of government. Both of these trend very liberal and they dominate state issues. Residents elsewhere in the state hold a lot of resentment towards Milwaukee and Madison mostly because whatever they want locally often gets rejected at the expense of favoring these two urban centers. The rest of the state trends from center-left to far right, but there is definitely a major gap between the urban liberals and voters everywhere else.

Share The State of PurpleAmerica

For Republicans, there are two areas they generally have to do well in to win statewide. The first are what are called the “WOW” counties—Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties. These are Milwuakee suburbs. They are generally well-to-do, stereotypically white, upper class highly educated areas that strongly trend to the conservative side of things. Get into your mind the picture of “white flight” and that is the WOW counties in a nutshell. To win statewide, Republicans have to have huge margins in these counties and run up the score as much as they can to offset what they lose in Milwaukee and Madison.

The other area are what are called the “BOW” counties—Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago. These are the manufacturing centers of the state. Brown has Green Bay, Outagamie has Appleton, Winnebago has Oshkosh, and among them all runs the Fox River Valley. Blue Collar, cynical toward liberalism, historically white laborers. If I were to sum them up, they were Labor Democrats until 1980 when the Reagan Democrat emerged, and it’s been that kind of cultural conservativism ever since. Oh, and the Republican Party was born in this area in Ripon, Wisconsin way back in 1854. Democrats have been making in-roads here over the past 20 or so years, but it still trends red, and you can usually gauge who the statewide winner is based on how well a Democrat runs here.

Share

The last area to talk about is Western Wisconsin. It’s farmland. Rural issues matter there. It’s not as culturally conservative as many rural areas around the country as there are some small cities littered throughout. But most importantly, there are a series of college towns along the counties on the Mississippi River that bring in young voters who end up staying in these college towns. When Democrats win, they do well in these counties, turning them a very light shade of red or even blue. The broader that swath gets, the more likely the election winner has a D next to their name.

With the prevailing climate, 2026 appears to be a strong Democratic year, and that usually translates well for winning in Wisconsin. Wisconsin is very much a bellweather, and if the bells are ringing in more Republican areas for Dems, that’s a favorable sign for them in the Badger State.

Caught up? OK. Let’s get to the 2026 election for Governor….

How Dems Can Lose the Governorship in 2026

To understand how Democrats can lose, we need to look no further than the last midterm elections, 2022. In that year, we had incumbent Governor Tony Evers on the ballot in a hard fought race, and Republican Senator Ron Johnson up for re-election. After a decade of Scott Walker sticking it to teachers in Wisconsin, the former State Superintendent Tony Evers had maintained modestly good approval rating fitting with his very mild mannered, almost hokey persona. Ron Johnson though was not popular by any means. Johnson, first elected to the Senate in the Tea Party wave of 2010, had been re-elected in the rematch against Russ Feingold in 2016, and now was facing the sitting Lieutenant Governor, Mandela Barnes.

Any political consultant worth their salt will tell you, candidates matter. Barnes is very much a fixture of the Milwaukee/Madison liberal crowd. Those were the ONLY places he appealed to. When he ventured outstate, he was awkward, not fitting with the local crowds (except with college aged students) and generally far too liberal on the issues that resonate directly with those voters. In that regard, he failed miserably outside of typical Democratic strongholds. How did that turn out? Tony Evers cruised to a re-election, and Mandela Barnes lost to a Senator most Wisconsinites didn’t even like. The differences were in people splitting tickets or leaving the Senate line blank. Barnes won Milwaukee/Madison, Johnson the WOW counties, and also did well in the BOW counties (he is from Oshkosh). Barnes couldn’t make up the difference.

Thanks for reading The State of PurpleAmerica! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Fast forward to 2026. How are the Democrats approaching the open Governor’s race? Pretty much the same way they did against Ron Johnson. Take a look at the list of who is running—

That’s as Milwaukee-Madison far left liberal as Wisconsin gets, and right at the top is our old candidate Mandela Barnes again. In fact, these candidates are virtually a part of the left urban fringe that does well in Milwaukee and Madison, and are loathed everywhere else. With the exception of Missy Hughes, they are all fighting over the same section of the Democratic Party in the state. Hughes is the only candidate from outstate (Vernon County) and has yet to receive an endorsement.

On the Republican side, we have Tom Tiffany, from the 7th Congressional District. Where is that in Wisconsin? Well…

He’s likely to be the only feasible GOP candidate and Trump made sure of that; he endorsed him pretty much right out of the gate. Tiffany is seen by most voters in the same vein as Ron Johnson was, a far right MAGA quack.

Most Wisconsin voters fall well between these two extremes. They don’t like EITHER side, and will often just vote for what are perceived as the lesser of two evils. Trump, MAGA and Tiffany’s unpopularity does not automatically translate into Democratic voters. If Dems don’t field a palatable alternative candidate, Tiffany could eke in out of people just holding their nose and selecting the person they identify closer to. It’s not like the Democratic Party is popular—it’s just as unpopular as Republicans are:

Which brings me to the whole kit and kaboodle here. Earlier this week, the standard of Wisconsin polling, the Marquette Law School Pool, came out with a poll on the Democratic candidates, and how they match up with Tom Tiffany. The results are not inspiring.

So to summarize the above, the candidate currently leading among the Democratic Party candidates, liberal Francesca Hong, is the only candidate currently LOSING to Tom Tiffany in a head to head matchup. The other only really known candidate, Barnes, barely does better. All the other candidates don’t even reach 5%, so when you see someone like Sara Rodriguez (who is the current Lt. Governor, but this is a position absolutely nobody knows in Wisconsin) getting 44% over Tiffany, you know it’s because nobody knows who she is and that they are simply voting AGAINST Tom Tiffany. This is the same mentality Dems were banking on when they ran Mandela Barnes against Ron Johnson. A well known, well supported Democratic candidate would be over 50% against Tiffany right now; instead all that is there is bare-bones campaign mediocrity, of candidates nobody outside Milwaukee or Madison care about.

Some of the best coaching advice I ever received was “Pay less focus to what your opponents do, you can’t control it. Instead, maximize your potential and what you can do—don’t leave it to chance.” In 2026, the Wisconsin Democratic Party seems to be designing a campaign bent on maximizing Milwaukee and Madison as they always do, and banking on the unpopularity of Trump and Tiffany. That’s a recipe for failure. Tiffany, despite his wacky ideas and MAGA bona fides, knows how to connect with those moderate voters in the non-urban areas of the state. The Democratic candidates, at least the ones I see here, don’t. And sure, Trump is unpopular now, but there are a lot of intervening events between now and November, and a lot can happen to change that.

And as I mentioned, candidates matter. They have to connect with those voters. Urbanites who stick to Milwaukee and Madison routinely lose in statewide races, because they can’t connect with them and instead Republicans end up ratcheting up huge margins in the outer regions of the state (this particularly occurs in the BOW counties, where Dems HAVE to do well). Francesca Hong, Mandela Barnes and David Crowley, all serviceable legislators in their own right, need to get out of the Democratic silo within Wisconsin and actually campaign in the likes of Wausau, Rhinelander, Minocqua and Superior. I don’t see that going well. Missy Hughes conceivably could, coming from a rural area, but there appears to be zero support for her candidacy in the same way there is for the other candidates.

Just ask Mandela Barnes how that goes. Or at least, the Mandela Barnes who lost a winnable race in 2022, and now seems to be making the same mistake twice.