The State of PurpleAmerica

The State of PurpleAmerica

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David H. Roberson's avatar
David H. Roberson
Jul 10

Both the two major parties regard bridge-builders as traitors and despise them even more than they hate the other side. Not much bridge-building gonna happen in a situation like that.

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RichinPhoenix's avatar
RichinPhoenix
Jul 10

Unless there is a well funded, middle of the road party which can draw the 60% of middle of the road Americans, both parties are going to continue to be pushed to the extremes because independents can’t vote in most primaries and the most ideological voters turn out at a higher rate in Democrat and Republican primaries. The only other potential solution is the Alaska rank choice voting system where anyone can run in a single primary and the top 4 advance to the final ballot decided by rank choice voting. This approach appears to have somewhat worked, although it’s only one small populated state.

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