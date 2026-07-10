I’m tired of all the people who say “We need to completely tear down the status quo!” I understand the sentiment, and completely empathize with idea of it. The problem with it is that it’s completely deconstructionist— tearing down things is easy. It’s also emblematic of the kinds of people elected over the course of the last 25 years. The Tea Party? They were all about tearing things down. In 2010, America elected into office a bunch of bomb throwers with blowtorches. How’d that turn out? Many of them are still there wreaking all sorts of havoc. They’ve actually become the status quo Republicans that today’s MAGA rails about.

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Oh yeah, there’s MAGA too! MAGA wasn’t for anything. They were all about ripping up the establishment Republicans, rooting them out tooth and nail. You know, those establishment Republicans (mostly elected in 2010) who had the audacity to call out Trump as a crank, a shyster and a con man. They haven’t done anything in Congress but rubber stamp Trump’s exceesses and cater to his every whim. It’s not surprising that this is the same type of bullshit they complained about establishment Republicans doing before Trump came along; now they’re just a part of it, instead of spectating it. Has this majority actually “created” anything in the time they were in Congress? Not really. They’ve given the wealthy a huge tax cut, they’ve passed “The Big Beautiful Bill” which does more gutting of government than building, and most of the things that Trump has taken credit for in “building” originated from the White House, not the hallowed halls of Congress.

Things aren’t better on the other side.

What’s the prevalent message during the Democratic primaries this year? DSA nitwits calling for more fighting against establishment Democrats and shooting their own electoral chances in the foot. You have AOC, Ilhan Omar, Bernie Sanders, and others elevating candidates with no prayer of winning statewide in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Colorado, diminishing their chances at an actual majority. Oh yeah, and then there’s the Platner debacle in Maine? Who pushed that?—Bernie Sanders and his socialist PAC “Our Revolution.” Why? Because he was a “working class” figher. Turns out going to Hotchkiss isn’t very working class and being a fighter when everyone just wants him to go away isn’t a great quality to have. It says a lot that their primary targets aren’t Republicans, but Democrats in Congress who actually have to work to get things done. AOC? Yeah, she beat Democratic Caucus Chair Joe Crowley by getting less than 17,000 total votes in a primary. Put her in an actually contested swing district and she’d flail.

Recent DSA winner Darialize Avila Chevalier beat the chair of the House Hispanic Caucus by less than 2,000 votes, getting only 32k herself. “She’s a FIGHTER!” they said. The total number of people in her very solid blue Congressional seat exceeds 750,000 people, 20x her actual vote total. The things she wants to fight for?

She called for abolishing police, prisons, and borders.

She clarified her position on defunding the police by writing that her vision “means ending policing full stop. Period. No more police at all ever.”

She retweeted posts saying “yes, literally abolish the border” and “all deportation is wrong”.

She called the United States “a fucking disgrace”, referred to the US as “occupied” Native American land, and joked about wiping her dirty hands on the American flag.

She wrote favorably about communism, wrote “seize the means of production”, called for nationalizing utilities, pharmaceutical companies, and “seiz[ing] all properties from landlords”, and wrote that “the pyromania associated with anarchism is very intriguing to me.”

She called Joe Biden a “rapist” and a “war criminal” and said she wouldn’t vote for him, said “fuck Kamala Harris”, and criticized Bernie Sanders and AOC for being too pro-Israel.

She retweeted a post saying “Israel doesn’t exist”.

She wrote that Black and Arab men “[fetishize] ugly colonizer women”.

Normally, I would chalk this up to just flakes in a stupid NY Congressional district, but it turns out some of the same stupidity is infecting races in Wisconsin and Michigan where candidates openly hobnob with self acclaimed Marxist Hasan Piker and reiterate the same policy gibberish. But hey, THEY’RE FIGHTERS! THEY’RE TAKING IT TO THE ESTABLISHMENT! Actually, they’re cranks more akin to the old man shouting “GET OFF MY LAWN!”

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When people take a step back and look at this motley crew of a Congress, they are rightfully disgusted. It’s an amalgam of hateful, bitter, do-nothings who love to fight before the cameras, love to spew venom for every pundit and commentator to further break down and love to tell you that everything wrong with the world is because of the other side, not anything THEY do. Younger people have a particular reason to be frustrated, because since 2010 government has never functioned properly or to their benefit—this environment is all they’ve known. They don’t understand the bitter fights and hard work put in just to get Obamacare to the table in 2010. They have never seen the legislative give and take of a truly bipartisan crafted bill. To them, and to many now today, government is a straight up numbers game, where the goal isn’t to get things that can help people done, it’s to put your thumbs on the scales for your side, taking its most outrageous position, just to stick it to the other side. Any act of compromise or conciliation to get something passed is seen as betrayal. Read that again—getting something functional better that can help people in their day to day lives is seen as a betrayal. That’s why things are so f**ked up.

The way out of this morass isn’t to double down and elect MORE of it, just to a greater degree. It’s to reflect and reconsider what we want to do as a nation. It’s to promote and elect more bridge-builders, more moderates, more people who can get things done for the good of all. Focus less on the cultural dynamics that turn and gyrate through our country and instead put our attention to important things that need to get done. Disowning the crazy and elevating the practical draws people from across the political spectrum, and leads to good discourse, good policy and good government. It’s also inspiring—once successful, it will motivate others to take up the cause of public service and leadership.

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Because what we are doing right now isn’t working. We’ve met the enemy and it is ourselves. I realize most will say it’s not, it’s the people on the other side, but that is just a cop out, a hollow rationalization to continue with their own performative crusade. The way forward is to accept that the “fighter” archetype is not what we really need. What we need right now is an architect, a laborer, and all of us together in support to construct the path to the future. The alternative is continuing to elect the “tear it all down” anarchist, nihilist, deconstructionists, and then wonder why other countries are passing us by or why we’re living in a world falling apart.