The first time I heard the name “Nostradamus,” I was in 6th Grade reading a story in the Scholastic Weekly Reader. The story is about a guy who goes back in time and wants to ask how Nostradamus was able to see the future. Alas, he can’t find him. Distraught, this poor kid comes up to him to find out what’s wrong and the man just unloads his frustration and tells him about this guy who predicted all of these events over the next 500 years, the ambiguous way he wrote and what he wrote about. The boy then tells him his name is Michel de Nostradamus, the guy he’s been trying to find.

Share The State of PurpleAmerica

It was a light, humorous read at the same time “Back to the Future” was in theaters and people were still talking a little about how interesting time travel would be. It would have came in one ear and out the other but for me serendipitously coming across a documentary on cable called “The Man Who Saw Tomorrow” starring Orson Welles on Nostradamus. I sat and watched and admittedly was a little hooked. I went and bought a paperback containing all of the writings, grouped in 100 quatrains referred to as “centuries,” along with an interpretation as to what he was referencing. At that point, it quickly became apparent to me that 1) the writings are exceptionally ambiguous, 2) much of all of it is completely open to interpretation, and 3) I suspect most of it is 20/20 hindsight where something happens and then someone holds up a line or two from Nostradamus claiming he predicted it.

And to be sure, every instance when I come across Nostradamus since then has been that— propagandizing something he said to mean current events align with what the guy wrote. After all, if he were able to predict the future, we would be able to point to something that would occur BEFORE it happens, and when it happens say, “OK, He knew.” That has never happened. The only thing that has occurred is people looking in hindsight and saying, “You know, that sounds A LOT like these particular events here.”

The most famous of his predictions involve what are referred to as “The Three Antichrists.” Nostradamus “scholars’ tend to accept that these were Napoleon, Hitler and a third to be named later, and that he predicted various events such as the Battle of Waterloo or Hitler invading Russia. Admittedly, some of it is pretty eye-opening in it’s coincidence. For instance, the Hitler reference comes from what he names as “Hister” which actually references the Danube River (its what the Romans called it). Now, referring to someone coming from near one of the longest rivers in Europe and having it overlap with a name of one of the worst people in history is a bit of a coincidence, but that doesn’t mean you don’t raise an eyebrow at it. It’s interesting to say the least. In fact, one of the things Goebbels did was propagandize Nostradamus’s writings as indicative of a predestined nature of Hitler’s rise to power. Many propagandists use Nostradamus to prop up people, and ironically never seem to pay attention to the parts signifying their downfalls. After the war, people looked at what Goebbels wrote and it wasn’t hard for them to point at Hitler as the second Antichrist.

Which brings us to that Third Antichrist guy Nostradamus said would eventually come. Everyone has been speculating about him ever since the 1940s after Hitler came and went. What is in there about him? What do the Nostradamus “scholars” reading the tea leaves, looking at their crystal balls, divining the future, say about him?

He comes from the Middle East or Asia, and is some sort of King, General, Warlord, whatever. He’s in charge of an unnamed area somewhere over there.

He launches missiles against the West, starting a world war.

He dies 7 days after the start of the war, and his death is immediately followed by a horrible slaughter of people, and famine for the next 27 years.

It’s marked by a comet (there’s always a comet in a prophecy like this).

He was known by the name “Mabus.”

Now, for as long as I remember, this has been used as propaganda against basically everyone in the Arab world who comes to power. When I was growing up, people thought it was in reference to Qadaffi or Yasir Arafat. After Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990, people applied it to Saddam Hussein (“If you read Saddam backwards it says Mabbas!”). After 9/11, there was a retread documentary of “The Man Who Saw Tomorrow” (narrated by Charlton Heston if I remember right) in which he names Osama Bin Laden (“If you use his given name spelling, you get “Usama B.” which has all the letters!”). The right wing nuts in 2010 tried to claim Barack Obama was even the Third Antichrist claiming his name was “close enough.” That’s how nutty this shit gets. It’s all hindsight and propaganda. Whatever you want to see, you’re going to see it. But when you look at the whole picture, NONE of these come remotely close to fulfilling the whole prediction correctly. There hasn’t been a world war for starters.

Share

And today, we actually have a leader in the Middle East, Mohammed Bin Salman, who goes by the anagram/shorthand “MBS” as if Nostradamus was trying to smack you upside the head and say “I can’t make this shit anymore obvious guys” and what do you hear from the Nostradamus crowd and the cranks who usually push this shit? Crickets That’s because most of them are right wing cranks. When you start to talk about religion and war, and paranoid conspiratorial predictive fantasies, that’s something you see far more on the right than the left. The left tends to disregard religion altogether, always talks about peace and, you know, facts. The right is more likely to pick up the National Enquirer or Daily World News who dabble in that kind of shit. The left is more likely to look at The Economist, spot a trend whether relevant or not and take it a mile or ten. The left sees MBS as a monster who butchered Khasshogi and someone who bribes Trump rather than a global mass murderer of billions. The right looks at MBS and sees a common ally to Trump, so he can’t be all bad.

Share The State of PurpleAmerica

And yet Trump just gave him a thumbs up on enriching uranium, wants Saudi Arabia to take a more active role in policing the Middle East, and wants to share missile technology with them. Not that I’m experiencing a small case of Cassandra Syndrome here but, come on. It doesn’t take Nostradamus to see the kind of damage something like what Trump is allowing and dealing can cause. And to put a thumb on the scale in favor of a man (and country) with not exactly the cleanest record in how they deal in foreign affairs, because they offer the biggest bribes to the Donald, is a little disheartening? Yes? I think so.

Do I genuinely believe Bin Salman is the Third Antichrist of Nostradamus. No. I don’t believe in that stuff. But there are a few things I do believe, and one is that how Trump has handled the Middle East has made things much less safe, that giving nuclear technology and allowing Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium is a danger to nuclear non-proliferation, that the Saudis have historically bad civil rights records and bad shit tends to happen when leaders (especially the American President) is careless, as now. You don’t have to be able to see the future to see the direction this is going and be a little alarmed.

That, and there is always a comet in the sky if you know where to look.