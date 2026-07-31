PurpleAmerica Quiz of the Week (7/31)
McDonaldLand Characters, the 25th Amendment, and Kevin Smith films--Oh MY!
Who has received the most recorded votes for Speaker of the House over their career?
Sam Rayburn
Nancy Pelosi
Kevin McCarthy
Hakeem Jeffries
Foreign Aid represents roughly what percentage of the federal budget?
1%
5%
10%
20%
In the Kevin Smith film Dogma, God had exiled two rebellious angels (played by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck) to what city as punishment?
Cleveland, OH
Asbury Park, NJ
Gary, IN
Milwaukee, WI
Tsutoma Yamaguchi is known for what interesting fact?
He was the first Japanese baseball player in the major leagues.
He survived both Hiroshima and Nagasaki
She’s better known as Olympic Gold Medalist in figure skating, “Kristi” Yamaguchi
She was the wife of former Emperor Hirohito when he passed away.
What city is NOT mentioned in the James Brown song “Living in America?”
New Orleans
Pittsburgh
Houston
Atlanta
Who’s policies are expressly represented here: 1) Create at least one affordable house, 2) banning speakerphones on public transport; 3) scrapping unnecessary Voter ID requirements; 4) stopping online bots; 5) prohibiting Christmas music before December?
Democratic Socialists of America
American Communist Party
NY City Mayor Zohran Mamdani
Novelty candidate Count Binface running for Parliament from Clacton in the UK.
Where in Washington D.C. will you find the names Dale Buis and Richard Vandegeer?
National Archives
Vietnam Memorial
U.S. Capitol
National Cathedral
The 25th Amendment has been invoked three separate times, all of which relating to a president temporarily ceding power while under anesthesia. Who were the three presidents who invoked it?
Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush
Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton
Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush
George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush
Regarding Washington D.C., what does the 23rd Amendment say regarding it’s Electoral Votes?
The city council of D.C. gets to choose how the Electoral Votes are allocated prior to the election (e.g., proportional, winner take all, etc.).
No Member of Congress may serve as an Elector.
The Electors don’t meet to certify the election; they are automatically allocated to the winner of the Washington D.C. election.
The total number of Electors can never be more than the number of Electors from the least populated state.
What other famous figure was born on the same day as Abraham Lincoln, February 12, 1809?
Charles Darwin
Edgar Allen Poe
Charles Dickens
Queen Victoria
In the famous “JibJab” parody during the 2004 campaign, what WASN’T John Kerry depicted as?
A “liberal wiener” in a hot dog outfit
“Herman Munster” as Frankenstein
“A U.N. Pussy” in full BDSM gear
A swift boat captain who “won four purple hearts.”
What politician makes a cameo appearance in “The Dark Knight” saying to the Joker, “We’re not intimidated by thugs!”
Patrick Leahy
Daniel Patrick Moynihan
John Sununu
Barney Frank
Back to the American pastime, multi-Cy Young Award winner Greg Maddux famously never struck out what famed batter from the era?
Barry Bonds
Mark McGuire
Tony Gwynn
Craig Biggio
True or False: President John Tyler, born in 1790, had a grandson that lived until 2025?
What ignominious event happened April 21, 1986?
Geraldo Rivera opened Al Capone’s vault (and found nothing)
Chernobyl blew up in present day Ukraine
The film “Ishtar” was released (biggest bomb in history)
Pakistan tested a nuclear device, proving they now had the bomb.
In a call with the Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein, Nixon Attorney General John Mitchell said that Washington Post owner Katherine Graham would get what body part “caught in a big fat wringer” if they printed a story pertinent to Watergate?
Her head
Her tongue
Her breast
Her hand
Which character is NOT one of the McDonaldland characters from the old McDonalds commercials and playgrounds?
Birdie the Early Bird
Captain Crook
Mayor McCheese
Professor McStuffin
Who sang the Oscar nominated song, “Blame Canada” from South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut” at the 1999 Academy Awards Ceremony?
Matt Stone and Trey Parker
Robin Williams
Bryan Adams
Alanis Morrisette
What state receives the most money from the federal government per capita?
Mississippi
California
Alaska
Iowa
Which state below did the Democratic Party NOT add to the primary calendar to be held prior to Super Tuesday in 2028?
Arizona
Virginia
Michigan
New Mexico
True of False: Former child star Shirley Temple retired from film at the age of 22, and would eventually become Ambassador to Czechoslovakia, witnessing the Velvet Revolution firsthand.
Donald Trump is the first president in a long time NOT to have a pet. Who was the last President other than Trump not to have a pet while in the White House?
John Quincy Adams
Andrew Johnson
William Howard Taft
Calvin Coolidge
During the 2008 primaries, Barack Obama bowled seven frames with locals while having a beer at a Pleasant Hills, PA bowling alley. What was his score?
37
49
58
67
The first U.S. National Monument was…
The Grand Canyon
Statue of Liberty
Devil’s Tower
Chimney Rock
Which actor won Best Supporting Actor at the 2016 Tony Awards for the musical, Hamilton?
Leslie Odom, Jr (Aaron Burr)
Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette/ Thomas Jefferson)
Chris Jackson (George Washington)
Jonathan Groff (King George III)
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ANSWERS
Hakeem Jeffries has the most with 4,029 votes, having never won the speakership. This is largely because in January 2023, he consistently received 212 votes for Speaker across 15 different voting rounds while the Republican Party continued to toy with other people than Kevin McCarthy. The same thing happened through several more rounds and several potential speakers in October of that year, which led to current speaker Mike Johnson getting the Speaker’s gavel. McCarthy is second, with 3,266, Rayburn next with 2,551 and Nancy Pelosi is way behind at a mere 1,097. It’s actually not common to have votes for Speaker, since quite often it is done by affirmation without a vote.
1%. In FY2024, foreign aid represented 1.17% of the federal budget outlays. That number has likely decreased with the Trump Administration reducing the amounts spent on many foreign aid programs like USAID and PEPFAR.
Milwaukee. The two angels then go on a cross-country path to New Jersey.
Yamaguchi amazingly survived both Hiroshima and Nagasaki and is credited with being the closest to ground zero at both locations to do so. He was in Hiroshima for business when the first bomb fell. Severely burned and suffering from radiation sickness, once released from the (completely overrun) hospital, he then traveled home by train to his company headquarters, in Nagasaki. He was explaining what happened to his boss (who was incredulous and disbelieving of Yamaguchi’s story) when the second bomb hit Nagasaki. He was an outspoken anti-nuclear advocate the rest of his life, before passing in 2010.
Houston is the only one of those cities not mentioned.
Those would be Count Binface’s platform issues. In addition to those, he favors having company CEOs swim in the sewage of the Thames River, bringing back Ceefax, capping ice cream at 99 cents, nationalizing Adele and lowering a hand dryer in the mens room at a local tavern. What’s particularly interesting is how he’s put forth a more sound and electable platform (despite some of the zany items clearly meant for comedic relief) than the Democratic Party has.
Vietnam Memorial. The Memorial names individuals in chronological order of the date of their casualty. It also starts in the middle of the memorial, goes to the right, and then re-starts at the far left working it’s way to the center, symbolizing a cycle. Buis appears at the very top left of panel 1E, as the first official casualty right in the center of the Memorial, while Vandegeer is at the bottom center of panel 1W as the last official casualty.
The three presidents were Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush. Coincidentally, all three were related to colonoscopies.
The number can’t be more than the least populated state. That’s a huge caveat which effectively sets the number of D.C. electors at 3, regardless of how populated it gets. The D.C. City Council does not get to allocate Electors, as that is determined by Congress. Electors do certify the vote on the same day all the Electors from every state meet, as equal members of the Electoral College. It does not say anything about a member of Congress serving as an Elector.
Charles Darwin shared the same birthday as Lincoln.
Kerry only won the Purple Heart three times, but the rest are all there in one of the greatest parodies of all time. Just check it out for yourself:
That would be Senator Patrick Leahy, who also makes a brief appearance in “The Dark Knight Rises” as a Wayne Enterprises Board Member.
Tony Gwynn had a lifetime batting average of .429 against the famed ace pitcher, never having struck out against him.
True. Tyler’s son, Lyon Gardiner Tyler, was born in 1853, when the former President was 63. Lyon had a son, Harrison Ruffin Tyler, in 1928 when he was 75 years old. Harrison died May 25, 2025 at the ripe young age of 96 years old.
Geraldo Rivera, in front of a live national audience, opened a closed cellar in the basement of the old Lexington Hotel in Chicago, where Capone lived in the 20s and 30s. Dubbed as “Al Capone’s vault,” other than some trash and an old sign, nothing was found. A week later Chernobyl blew up. Coincidence, I think not.
Her breast. The quote from 1972 by Mitchell, who was asked by the Post for an Administration comment on the story, was “Katie Graham’s going to get her tit caught in a big fat wringer if that’s printed.” Executive editor Ben Bradlee decided to print the quote in the paper but removed the vulgarity, remarking that it was a "family newspaper." We here at PurpleAmerica have no such qualms.
Professor McStuffin. Birdie the Early Bird loved the breakfast menu. Mayor McCheese liked cheeseburgers. Captain Crook always tried taking Filet-o-Fishes. There was a “Professor” but he was just known as “the Professor.” There was also the Hamburgler, Grimace’s uncle “Uncle O’Grimacey” who would promote Shamrock Shakes, and the Fry Kids, little pom-pom like figures who loved to eat fries.
Robin Williams sang it. And it was glorious.
Alaska. This is a product of the oodles of money that flow to the great white north and it’s lack of population. It receives substantial sums in transportation, energy, defense and federal land management funding, coupled with one of the smallest populations in the country. California receives the most federal funding, but it’s large population offsets much of that on a per capita basis.
Arizona. The order of state primaries for the Democrats goes as follows: South Carolina, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Michigan and Virginia, with Super Tuesday coming in March. Conspicuously absent is Iowa, which traditionally has held the first in the nation caucuses.
True. She also served as Ambassador to Ghana in the 1970s.
Andrew Johnson didn’t have any pets, but the other presidents listed had some unique ones. John Quincy Adams kept a pet alligator in the East Room. Calvin Coolidge had a pygmy hippo gifted to him that he later donated to the Washington Zoo, and also kept a pet raccoon named “Rebecca.” William Howard Taft kept a pet cow on the south lawn for fresh milk. Only three presidents have not had a pet in the White House; James K Polk, Andrew Johnson and now Trump.
Obama bowled a pathetic 37, and admitted it wasn’t his best performance.
The first national monument was Devil’s Tower in Wyoming, designated September 24, 1906 by President Theodore Roosevelt.
Daveed Diggs. While all four were nominated for Tonys, Leslie Odom Jr. won for Best Actor (over Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda) and Diggs won over Jackson and Groff for Best Supporting Actor. For your entertainment, here’s Miranda, Odom and Diggs in Hamilton’s “The Room Where it Happened.”
CLICK. BOOM
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