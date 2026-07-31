During the 2008 primaries, Barack Obama bowled seven frames with locals while having a beer at a Pleasant Hills, PA bowling alley. What was his score?

Donald Trump is the first president in a long time NOT to have a pet. Who was the last President other than Trump not to have a pet while in the White House?

True of False: Former child star Shirley Temple retired from film at the age of 22, and would eventually become Ambassador to Czechoslovakia, witnessing the Velvet Revolution firsthand.

Which state below did the Democratic Party NOT add to the primary calendar to be held prior to Super Tuesday in 2028?

Which character is NOT one of the McDonaldland characters from the old McDonalds commercials and playgrounds?

In a call with the Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein, Nixon Attorney General John Mitchell said that Washington Post owner Katherine Graham would get what body part “caught in a big fat wringer” if they printed a story pertinent to Watergate?

The total number of Electors can never be more than the number of Electors from the least populated state.

The Electors don’t meet to certify the election; they are automatically allocated to the winner of the Washington D.C. election.

The city council of D.C. gets to choose how the Electoral Votes are allocated prior to the election (e.g., proportional, winner take all, etc.).

The 25th Amendment has been invoked three separate times, all of which relating to a president temporarily ceding power while under anesthesia. Who were the three presidents who invoked it?

She was the wife of former Emperor Hirohito when he passed away.

In the Kevin Smith film Dogma, God had exiled two rebellious angels (played by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck) to what city as punishment?

Who has received the most recorded votes for Speaker of the House over their career?

Hakeem Jeffries has the most with 4,029 votes, having never won the speakership. This is largely because in January 2023, he consistently received 212 votes for Speaker across 15 different voting rounds while the Republican Party continued to toy with other people than Kevin McCarthy. The same thing happened through several more rounds and several potential speakers in October of that year, which led to current speaker Mike Johnson getting the Speaker’s gavel. McCarthy is second, with 3,266, Rayburn next with 2,551 and Nancy Pelosi is way behind at a mere 1,097. It’s actually not common to have votes for Speaker, since quite often it is done by affirmation without a vote.

1%. In FY2024, foreign aid represented 1.17% of the federal budget outlays. That number has likely decreased with the Trump Administration reducing the amounts spent on many foreign aid programs like USAID and PEPFAR.

Milwaukee. The two angels then go on a cross-country path to New Jersey.

Yamaguchi amazingly survived both Hiroshima and Nagasaki and is credited with being the closest to ground zero at both locations to do so. He was in Hiroshima for business when the first bomb fell. Severely burned and suffering from radiation sickness, once released from the (completely overrun) hospital, he then traveled home by train to his company headquarters, in Nagasaki. He was explaining what happened to his boss (who was incredulous and disbelieving of Yamaguchi’s story) when the second bomb hit Nagasaki. He was an outspoken anti-nuclear advocate the rest of his life, before passing in 2010.

Houston is the only one of those cities not mentioned.

Those would be Count Binface’s platform issues. In addition to those, he favors having company CEOs swim in the sewage of the Thames River, bringing back Ceefax, capping ice cream at 99 cents, nationalizing Adele and lowering a hand dryer in the mens room at a local tavern. What’s particularly interesting is how he’s put forth a more sound and electable platform (despite some of the zany items clearly meant for comedic relief) than the Democratic Party has.

Vietnam Memorial. The Memorial names individuals in chronological order of the date of their casualty. It also starts in the middle of the memorial, goes to the right, and then re-starts at the far left working it’s way to the center, symbolizing a cycle. Buis appears at the very top left of panel 1E, as the first official casualty right in the center of the Memorial, while Vandegeer is at the bottom center of panel 1W as the last official casualty.

The three presidents were Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush. Coincidentally, all three were related to colonoscopies.

The number can’t be more than the least populated state. That’s a huge caveat which effectively sets the number of D.C. electors at 3, regardless of how populated it gets. The D.C. City Council does not get to allocate Electors, as that is determined by Congress. Electors do certify the vote on the same day all the Electors from every state meet, as equal members of the Electoral College. It does not say anything about a member of Congress serving as an Elector.

Charles Darwin shared the same birthday as Lincoln.