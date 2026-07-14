This week, online boards have been highly speculative about the ongoing health issues regarding former Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell. Taken to a hospital awhile ago, there had been wild speculation he may be severely ill or even passed away, with Republicans conducting some sort of behind the scenes “Weekend at Bernies” gag to say he’s still alive. It;’s why we referred to him earlier this week as “Schrodinger’s Senator, simultaneously alive and dead at the same time.”

On Monday, he released a photo with his wife, Elaine Chao, and described that he initially had a fall, but also had a bout of pneumonia, which prevented him from leaving the hospital. We here at PurpleAmerica tend to take these things at their word until or unless there is some reason not to. The online left is still treading the conspiracy waters and the online right is saying “Just please don’t let Governor Beshear pick your successor.” Nonetheless, we’re content to call him alive (for now).

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But in response to this whole scenario, I did receive a message that gave me a moment of pause: “WHO OR WHAT IS SCHRODINGER?” Now, I get that not everyone is into physics and the state of our school systems are not up to par really, but this allows me to provide one of my all time favorite responses to any question ever. You see, back in the early 1990s, when I was in the college library, I picked up a book of columns written by the alternative newspaper columnist, Cecil Adams and his column “The Straight Dope.” He had a sarcastic, funny, intelligent way about him, and in truth, I’ve tried to fashion some of my articles in a similar vein (for instance, whenever I comment “the teeming millions” this is a direct nod to Cecil Adams who called his multitudes of fans such). In one of the columns, he answered the question of “Schrodinger’s Cat,” which I provide for you below. Enjoy.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Dear Cecil: you’re my final hope Of finding out the true Straight Dope, For I’ve been reading of Schrödinger’s cat, But none of my cats are at all like that. This unusual animal (so it is said) Is simultaneously alive and dead! What I don’t understand is just why he Can’t be one or the other, unquestionably. My future now hangs in between eigenstates. In one I’m enlightened. In the other I ain’t. If you understand, Cecil, then show me the way And rescue my psyche from quantum decay. But if this queer thing has perplexed even you, Then I will and won’t see you in Schrödinger’s zoo . signed, Randy F., Chicago

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Schrödinger, Erwin! Professor of physics! Wrote daring equations! Confounded his critics! (Not bad, eh? Don’t worry. This part of the verse Starts off pretty good, but it gets a lot worse.) He saw that the theory that Newton’d invented By Einstein’s discov’ries had been badly dented. “What now?” wailed his colleagues. Said Erwin, “Don’t panic, No grease monkey I, but a Quantum mechanic. Consider electrons. Now these teeny articles Are sometimes like waves, and sometimes like particles. “If that’s not confusing, the nuclear dance Of electrons and suchlike is governed by chance! No sweat though - my theory permits us to judge Where some of ’em is and the rest of them was.” Not everyone bought this; it threatened to wreck The comforting linkage of cause and effect. E’en Einstein had doubts, and so Schrödinger tried To tell him what quantum mechanics implied. Said Win to Al, “Brother, suppose we’ve a cat, And inside a tube we have put that cat at, “Along with a solitare deck and some Fritos, A bottle of Night Train, a couple mosquitoes (Or something else rhyming) and, oh, if you got ’em, One vial prussic acid, one decaying ottom Or atom - whatever - but when it emits, A trigger device blasts the vial into bits Which snuffs our poor kitty. The odds of this crime Are 50 to 50 per hour each time. The cylinder’s sealed. The hour’s passed away. Is Our pussy still purring - or pushing up daisies? “Now, you’d say the cat either lives or it don’t, But quantum mechanics is stubborn and won’t. Statistically speaking, the cat (goes the joke), Is half a cat breathing and half a cat croaked. To some this may seem a ridiculous split, But quantum mechanics must answer to wit: We may not know much, but one thing’s fo’ sho’: There’s things in the cosmos that we cannot know. Shine light on electrons - You’ll cause them to swerve. The act of observing disturbs the observed - Which ruins your test! But if there’s no testing To see if a particle’s moving or resting, Why try to conjecture? Pure useless endeavor! We know probability - certainty, never. The effect of this notion? I very much fear ’Twill make doubtful all things that were formerly clear. Till soon the cat doctors will say in reports, ’We’ve just flipped a coin and we’ve learned he’s a corpse.’” So said Herr Erwin. Quoth Albert, “You’re nuts. God doesn’t play dice with the universe, clutz! I’ll prove it!” he said, and the Lord knows he tried - In vain - until fin’ly he more or less died. Win spoke at the funeral: “Listen, dear friends, Sweet Al was my buddy. I must make amends. Though he doubted my theory, I’ll say this of the saint: Ten-to-one he’s in heaven - but five bucks says he ain’t.”

So the gist is that when dealing with Quantum Mechanics, things happen at such an incredibly small scale, and we can’t know for certain where things are or are going to be. On top of that, we can’t really observe small particles at that level, because it’ll unintenionally bias the result. So instead of saying it’s entirely one way or the other, Quantum Mechanics deals a lot in probabilities. The little mind teaser that Schrodinger described is the product of a situation where a cat is sealed in a container, and the odds after an hour are 50/50 that he’s still alive. But they can’t observe him to confirm either way. So when dealing with Quantum Mechanics, we say the cat is 50% alive/50% dead at the same time.

Which brings us back to Old Mitch. The simplest way to resolve the whole kerfuffle with whether he is alive or dead is just for him to appear, to call into a show, or to just have a reporter give an eyewitness account that yes, Mitch is still alive. But my hunch is he’s probably not in the best condition, he’s not particularly healthy and things may be worse than just “a small bout of pneumonia.” In that sense, they would not want to let it get out the severity of his condition, and so approach it much the way they are now. So in the meantime, we’ll confess, Mitch is probably still alive and OK, but what do you think the probability would be a week from now? 50/50? 60/40? 0/100%? In that sense, he is very much Schrodinger’s Senator.