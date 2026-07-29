Pull up a chair PurpleAmericans and let me digress about a swing state Dem Party. They controlled both senate seats, the state legislature, and the state was highly contested every election as a swing state. Can you envision it? Do you see it?

The state I’m referencing above is actually Florida.

Prior to 2000, and the infamous Bush-Gore election, Florida was the big prize for swing states. A large electoral count could swing the momentum either way, and open up all sorts of different pathways to 270. Democrats clustered in the southern part of the state offset northern Dixie oriented Republicans, leaving a swath along the center containing Orlando, Tampa and adjacent cities as the key swing area in the key swing state in the country.

Since 2000, Florida has been consistently Republican. Obama barely beat McCain there by 2 pts, and his margin over Romney was even narrower at less than 1%. Otherwise, Republicans have had a stranglehold on Florida politics. Bill Nelson escaped losing in 2006 (big Dem year) and 2012 (Obama coattails) but lost to serial Medicare fraudster and Health Insurance Company executive Rick Scott in 2018—an otherwise Democratic year). Bob Graham lost in 2004 to Mel Martinez who had to resign, paving the way for Marco Rubio’s rise in the Tea Party year of 2010. The governorship? The closest a Dem has gotten to sniff that seat is Charlie Crist, who was elected as a Republican but became an independent prior to his re-election campaign (which saw the forementioned Scott win) and then switched parties to try to win as a Democrat.

And why did all this happen? Basically because the state party collapsed. Following the 2000 election, they overspent on litigation and reforms (many of which did not come to pass), went into debt, organization suffered, lackluster and dull candidates won primaries. National political consultants from the Democratic Party took more of a role in running campaigns and focusing on issues that weren’t solidly rooted in the grassroots, and disconnected from Florida voters. The state trended Republican and the Democratic Party chose to adapt not by moderating or meeting voters where they were, but by doubling down on the left, focusing on identity politics and leaning into pro-immigration rhetoric at a time public sentiment trended in the other direction. Democrats don’t even really contest Florida anymore at a national level.

That happened in a swing state.

Which brings me to Wisconsin. Wisconsin Dems have been on the ropes for a long time, longer than most want to admit. Since 1986, Republicans have controlled the Governor’s Mansion 24 years (Tommy Thompson and Scott Walker) and Democrats 16 (Jim Doyle and Tony Evers). Thompson and Walker have had far more impact on Wisconsin politics than Doyle and Evers, largely because Doyle and Evers rarely had a friendly legislature to help them. At the state legislative level, Dems haven’t controlled the legislature since 2010. That was the year Walker won, came into office and changed the maps into the harshest gerrymander in the country. People look at that and think they made it impossible for Republicans to lose, but it also had another effect— it corralled Democrats into solid blue districts elevating and empowering the most liberal elements of those districts to succeed. Since then, Milwaukee and Madison have become bastions of progressivism unmoderated by the need to win elections. The loudest liberal voices of Milwaukee and Madison now drown out moderating voices from elsewhere in the state, making them appear ever more fringy and far more extreme.

One of those who benefited from this is current governor candidate DSA member Francesca Hong. Hong has promoted the dumbest campaign ideas I’ve ever seen in a Wisconsin race. Normally, she would be relegated to the “also-ran” status third party candidates are usually considered as. She currently leads the Democratic Party primary for Governor in Wisconsin and it isn’t close.

I’ll tell you right now, she has no chance of winning the general election, and that is against one of the worst Trump supporters in the country, Tom Tiffany. At a debate on Tuesday night, none of the other Democratic candidates took her to task for her loony positions— it was a stage play for “The Emperor’s New Clothes” where the crowd stays silent unwavering in their commitment to not embarrass or upset the Emperor. Watching it this morning, I kept waiting for any candidate to cry out like the kid did in the story, but alas, Crickets. It was as cowardly a display as I’ve seen since 2016 when Republicans refused to shout down the lunacy of Donald Trump.

When Ben Wikler took over the Wisconsin Democratic Party, he had an uphill journey to climb. The party was in disarray, Republicans controlled everything and the future looked bleak. He played a long game, building up local organizations throughout the state, raising money, recruiting candidates across the state including for the State Supreme Court races (which were the most expensive judicial races in the country), and made cracks in that GOP foundation. Things seemed on the right path until he lost the national DNC chair race to Ken Martin 2 years ago. He has a new book out now that I strongly recommend you read. However, since he left, Wisconsin Democrats are right back where they started— fighting only in Milwaukee and Madison for only Milwaukee and Madison votes and dismissing the rest of the state. This is damaging not just for themselves as candidates but for down ballot candidates as well. Hong is so reviled by the rest of the state, Democrats are pissing away a chance to unseat MAGA insurrectionist (yes, he was there at the insurrection 1/6) Derrick Van Orden in the 3rd Congressional District. They have the right candidate(s) there (primary is in 2 weeks and the leaders are both good choices) Van Orden is disliked, and the wave year for Dems seems to be providing enough momentum to win this. Instead, if Hong wins, they may as well kiss it goodbye. Every ad in Wisconsin is going to tie the Dem candidate to the Socialist Hong and all of the DSA’s nutty ideas. That won’t fly in a rural district like the 3rd.

Wisconsin is one of the swingiest of swing states. It is almost always fought over in Presidential cycles. The bitter taste in voters mouths regarding Hong will sting for a long time, well beyond this year. Voters in Wisconsin will remember going into 2028. Without Wisconsin, Democrats have few viable paths to the White House. The lights are genuinely flashing red that Dems are basically giving up on Wisconsin as a swing state, disowning moderates, neglecting outstate voters and turning their backs on the purple-ish hue of the state in favor of doubling down on far left, “so blue it’s red” socialism. Nothing could be more damaging to a state organization for the current year and well into the future than that.

Just look at how giving up on Florida worked.