The State of PurpleAmerica

The State of PurpleAmerica

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Glau Hansen's avatar
Glau Hansen
4d

Florida Dems largely ran centrist former Republicans as candidates during the period they collapsed. Seems a bit contrary to your thesis.

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Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)'s avatar
Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)
4d

I’ve been saying since the beginning that Joel Brennan should have been the front runner and I thought he had a good debate performance yesterday. I was not that swayed by Crowley and he seemed unsure of himself. Do we Dems support a socialist because they’re part of the Big Tent too this fall? I may have been born in 1990 but I’m such a Cold War liberal haha. Many of my socialist friends have come out for Dems in year’s past, is this the year we show up for them if Hong becomes the nominee? Struggling with this debate but Tiffany seems like he may be worse

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