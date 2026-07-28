The State of PurpleAmerica

The State of PurpleAmerica

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Stephen B.'s avatar
Stephen B.
5d

Actually, abolishing the presidency and Senate would just make the USA into a parliamentary republic, like the UK minus the monarchy. Parliamentary systems are historically far less likely to fall to dictatorship compared to presidental systems. So this is a good idea from the DSA.

Other things, like abolish the police, are completely nuts. If the DSA was a true working class organization they would realize this but they're not.

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MLisa's avatar
MLisa
5d

They ARE batshit crazy, but the Dinosaurs roaming the halls in DC have created this nightmare. The Dinos have worked very hard all these years creating bureaucracy after confusing bureaucracy and pumping up Wall Street and Private Equity while sticking it to middle America with No or very little representation for their extracted tax dollars. It was bound to go downhill quickly! The Dinos don't know what to do and I certainly don't trust them to "fix" the mess that they have created.

Van Jones (Gen Xer) is still young enough that he can call out the DSA and their crazy policies, but he needs an army of those his age to help him. The Dinos are running scared and don't know how to handle the "burn it all to the ground" group. Desperate people do desperate things....and the younger generation is really feeling the financial burn of years of mis management in government. The jig is up for the DC Dinos.

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