Recently, I came across this article from the AP, outlining the Republican plan for attacking Democrats. As utterly predictable, they plan on…[wait for it]… attacking Dems as Socialists.

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And why shouldn’t they? A large contingent of the Democratic Party right now is openly flirting with the idea of it. Progressives are practically borderline socialists themselves after years of drinking the MS NOW Kool-Aid and believing in the most far left of quacky beliefs. The GOP attacking them in that regard is hardly new, or unforeseeable. However, as luck would have it, the Democratic Socialists of America released an actual platform this week, and its practically a blueprint for handing the election over to the right wing.

Don’t believe me? Here are some of the highlights":

Healthcare/Medicare for all; free medical school and more public hospitals.

Universal rent controls

This one I had to copy word for word: “End the legacies of slavery and colonialism. Reinforce anti-discrimination laws. Honor all treaties and tribal sovereignty. Enact reparations and massively invest in good jobs, quality housing and infrastructure in neglected minority communities.”

Abolishing the Police.

Another to quote directly: “Socialist feminism fights for queer liberation and the freedoms of all working class women. Stop gender violence and end policies that oppress bodily autonomy and intimate life, including patriarchal restrictions on abortion, childbirth and childraising, gender expression and transition, marriage, and divorce. Ban sex discrimination and ensure fair compensation and support for all forms of labor, including care work.”

Free Palestine

Abolishing ICE

Ending the Electoral College

Replacing the President and Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary chosen by and subordinate to Congress.(?) Huh?

Establishing public ownership of the largest corporations and essential industries to ensure democratic control and accountability to the people. Enact aggressive wealth taxes on the richest individuals and corporations to spend on public goods and infrastructure.

OK. It sounds like what they want is to nationalize business, allow for anarchy, and make everything free. Sounds to me like they want some communist utopia.

One of the things I saw was this.

Well, we already have a Democratic Congress, since every member of it is democratically elected. But their argument here isn’t that Senators are democratically elected, it’s that large states, such as NY and CA, have to listen to smaller states like WY and WI, because every state has 2 Senators. They think population should be the ONLY jurisdictional factor involving who gets elected, even though jurisdictions have ALWAYS decided who gets to vote for whom. Like most kids these days without an IQ in civics, they don’t understand the reason, logic or necessity of why we created two Houses of Congress to begin with. James Madison is rolling in his grave right now. This is what he wrote in the Federalist Papers #62:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The equality of representation in the Senate is another point, which, being evidently the result of compromise between the opposite pretensions of the large and the small States, does not call for much discussion. If indeed it be right, that among a people thoroughly incorporated into one nation, every district ought to have a PROPORTIONAL share in the government, and that among independent and sovereign States, bound together by a simple league, the parties, however unequal in size, ought to have an EQUAL share in the common councils, it does not appear to be without some reason that in a compound republic, partaking both of the national and federal character, the government ought to be founded on a mixture of the principles of proportional and equal representation. But it is superfluous to try, by the standard of theory, a part of the Constitution which is allowed on all hands to be the result, not of theory, but "of a spirit of amity, and that mutual deference and concession which the peculiarity of our political situation rendered indispensable.'' A common government, with powers equal to its objects, is called for by the voice, and still more loudly by the political situation, of America. A government founded on principles more consonant to the wishes of the larger States, is not likely to be obtained from the smaller States. The only option, then, for the former, lies between the proposed government and a government still more objectionable. Under this alternative, the advice of prudence must be to embrace the lesser evil; and, instead of indulging a fruitless anticipation of the possible mischiefs which may ensue, to contemplate rather the advantageous consequences which may qualify the sacrifice. In this spirit it may be remarked, that the equal vote allowed to each State is at once a constitutional recognition of the portion of sovereignty remaining in the individual States, and an instrument for preserving that residuary sovereignty. So far the equality ought to be no less acceptable to the large than to the small States; since they are not less solicitous to guard, by every possible expedient, against an improper consolidation of the States into one simple republic. Another advantage accruing from this ingredient in the constitution of the Senate is, the additional impediment it must prove against improper acts of legislation. No law or resolution can now be passed without the concurrence, first, of a majority of the people, and then, of a majority of the States. It must be acknowledged that this complicated check on legislation may in some instances be injurious as well as beneficial; and that the peculiar defense which it involves in favor of the smaller States, would be more rational, if any interests common to them, and distinct from those of the other States, would otherwise be exposed to peculiar danger. But as the larger States will always be able, by their power over the supplies, to defeat unreasonable exertions of this prerogative of the lesser States, and as the faculty and excess of law-making seem to be the diseases to which our governments are most liable, it is not impossible that this part of the Constitution may be more convenient in practice than it appears to many in contemplation.

Its clear from the above that the DSA has neither the intellectual grounding or understanding of how American democracy actually works. They seek to impose their will in larger states against smaller states. That is unacceptable on its face. They look at what they don’t like and want to get rid of it outright, without a moment’s reflection on the ramifications of what that would mean or the consequences of those actions. This is not the sign of a reasonable political party, but the rantings of lunatics who are walking into traps of their own making.

As if you don’t already get what I’m saying here, THE DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISTS OF AMERICA ARE BATSHIT CRAZY. Yes. If you haven’t figured that out already and are flirting with that idea, you are not in the mainstream of American culture. Most Americans don’t want anything resembling this. Democrats, due to their lack of leadership and utter cowardice, have not pushed back hard enough on the insanity that is bubbling up from their left, and worse yet are starting to embrace it. Down that path only losses and further frustrations live. They want to bust up a system altogether and replace it with one that will give them a bigger voice for their putrid ideas most find anathema to the idea of America as it currently exists.

So far, from what I have seen, only ONE longtime Democrat has found the courage to speak up about this—Van Jones. In a post on Substack, he said this:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I’m tired of being told that, to be a progressive, I now must swear allegiance to crazy ideas. I’m a strong Democrat, with a winning bipartisan track record. I’m rooted in progressive ideals and policies: criminal justice reform, Green New Deal, Medicare for All, free education, clean air and water. These are ideas I have fought for my entire adult life. But some people in groups like the DSA are pushing an agenda FAR outside those ideals. Supporting Hamas is not progressive. “No police, no prisons, no borders” is not progressive. Celebrating the murder of Israeli civilians is not progressive. These ideas are REGRESSIVE. If there were no police or prisons, if anyone in your neighborhood could do whatever they wanted, while politicians cheered on terror groups — would that represent PROGRESS to you? No, that would be a step back. Those are REGRESSIVE ideas.

We here at PurpleAmerica THANK Van Jones for saying what needed to be said, and honestly are flummoxed why more aren’t saying it. If you genuinely believe Socialism has a chance to win elections in America, particularly in the heartland, check out this poll featuring Michigan Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed:

As popular as El-Sayed may be with the liberal progressive grassroots, and as much as he may make the MS NOW crowd’s hearts go pitter-patter, he has zero traction outside of Democratic party circles. In fact, people loathe the ideas he is pushing. In Wisconsin, Francesca Hong is the exact same way; she’s promoted eliminating the police force and prisons—these are NOT what most people want. They sing to the high utopian ideals of the intelligentsia white progressive left, and literally to nobody else. Outside of Milwaukee and Madison she would get crushed. In fact, right now she is leading in polling for Democrats, and is the ONLY Democratic to lose head to head against MAGA candidate and Trump gadfly Tom Tiffany. That’s how people outside the bubble think of Democratic Socialism, in a swing state you need to win the White House.

If Democrats don’t get out in front of this, and soon, they are going to be tarred and feathered in that Democratic Socialist straitjacket they’re trying on right now and have no way of getting out of it. Getting too close to that black hole will only suck you in, and at that point, any allegation that the Republicans will throw at them will have some legitimate foundation in thought, stick to the public psyche and be impossible to remove. That’s how they win elections time and time again while their level of incompetence, positions on issues and public image consistently poll in the toilets. And if that wasn’t enough, just know that the Democratic Party’s image is right down there with them right now.

So if you really care about getting Trump and MAGA out of power, and you really want to see Democratic party fortunes increased this fall— Call the DSA out. Shun them. Get as far away from them as you can. Nobody wants what they are selling. Learn it now before it’s too late.