The State of PurpleAmerica

The State of PurpleAmerica

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Active Voice
Jul 7

I want to ask about this. You provided some examples about endorsements at the level of presidential election and U.S. Senate. What about local races where the candidates are basically unknown. Like school board, city council, etc.? In those races, voters have very very little information and the candidate with a big raft of endorsements seems like the one that the establishment trusts, for better or worse, no?

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