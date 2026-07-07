Watching the flock of Democratic politicians withdraw endorsements of Graham Platner has been a bit amusing to me. I look at the names doing so, and they are almost uniquely the same ones so eager to hand them out at the onset. People love to pick people they endorse almost in the same way one picks a horse at a racetrack; they look at the odds, find one they like and cheer them up and down until the race is over. It makes them feel important, almost like a kingmaker when their candidate wins, though they had little or nothing to actually do with it. And they get a nice little chit that requires payback if that candidate does succeed. You want to know something though?

They almost never actually matter.

I have been involved in politics for 35 years now, and in all that time I have seen only three occassions where I could say endorsements made a real difference in a campaign.

The first occurred in 2008, during the Democratic Primaries, when Oprah Winfrey endorsed Barack Obama over Hillary Clinton. Both candidates were banking on it, and Hillary really needed it at the time, as superdelegates were starting to leave her side. Oprah endorsing her would have stemmed the bleeding and revitalized her campaign. Oprah endorsed Obama instead and the momentum kept Obama on the course to winning the nomination.

The second occurred in 2020. Biden had lost the first two contests, Iowa and New Hampshire, coming in fourth and fifth respectively. Amy Klobuchar, who had kind of shared the same “lane” as Biden even surged ahead of him in NH. He circled the wagons in South Carolina, which was his last shot. Longtime friend Jim Clyburn, the dean of South Carolina House Members, endorsed him, and Biden won in South Carolina. Following that event, the other Democratic candidates fell in line behind Biden who went on to win the nomination and the White House.

Donald Trump endorsing anyone on the GOP side of things. His sign of approval carries the weight of gold with his supporters, who seem to relish following him and every word he says. It’s genuinely a freak of politics really. Trump putting his thumb on the scales for a primary candidate is a real thing, which is why so many candidates defile themselves slobbering all over it. He genuinely is a kingmaker on the GOP nominating side, but it doesn’t mean he picks the best candidates to win elections, and quite often he doesn’t make an endorsement until that person’s win is all but secured.

In every other instance, they are just noise in the background. As a campaign matter, they are something the individual campaigns can crow about, built events around, add to campaign literature as a form of vitrue signaling and sign of broadbased support. It may lend itself to some volunteer support, but in my experience it rarely actually does. In actual practice, endorsements are just a show for the masses.

When it comes to party endorsements, its a no-brainer that elected officials are going to endorse members of their own party, and just as much a no-brainer they are going to endorse people who help their own image. Often such endorsements take on a “I scratch your back, you scratch mine” appeal to it.

When it comes to interest group endorsements, there are often interest groups catering to both sides of the aisle, with various names to throw off voters. The names of the groups are often misleading anyways to give some aura of legitimacy to their positions on an issue. A great example of this is to say the name “Future Forward USA” and ask people whether this PAC endorses Democrats or Republicans?” In fact, you can make a game of it.

When it comes to newspaper endorsements, the issue that matters the most is access. So, in most cases, they will support 1) incumbency, particularly if the candidacy is never really in doubt, 2) who is the more likely to win, and 3) only then if they still don’t know will the Opinion Board go one way or the other. Integrity often has little to do with it. Where you see Opinion Boards at the national level choose a Democrat or Republican, that is more often a reflection of the makeup of the Opinion Boards.

And newspapers make a good example of why these endorsements are so hollow. Nobody actually votes based on the opinions of a newspaper endorsement. They vote on their own beliefs and biases. Newspapers endorsements however are held up as the highest form of objectivity by campaigns though and advertised as such to show momentum, influence and support. They tend to be used to confirm ones already determined belief of the candidate to vote for. You want a demonstration of how useless newspapers are at endorsements? In 2024, over 90% of the newspaper endorsements across the country went Kamala Harris’ way.

Which is what is making all these Democrats backtracking on endorsements for Platner so entertaining. Looking at the names, they’re a virtual who’s who of candidates who love to throw out the early endorsements. They have more of a self-satisfaction in endorsing candidates because it makes them feel more important—kingmakers! They can be differentiated by three separate groups:

Party Leadership

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Senate Campaign Committee Chair, Kristen Gillebrand.

DNC Chair Ken Martin

Party Loudmouths/ ”Eager Beavers”

Ro Khanna

Adam Schiff

Elizabeth Warren

Cory Booker

Bernie Sanders

Party Members Supporting the Primary Winner

Elissa Slotkin

Mark Kelly

Jon Ossoff

Ruben Gallego

The mere fact that they stood by him this long when he had a Nazi tattoo, or endorsed him after this news (and other negative stories about him) came to light is really all you need to know about the whole endorsement thing to begin with. And one would think that by endorsing a candidate and what they stand for, they would be supporting that person through thick and thin!? This kind of backtracking really demonstrates how empty the whole process really is. Such endorsements, by their very nature are just hollow marketing tools. And when someone is so eager to offer their endorsement, only to rescind it later, just shows a lack of due diligence and discretion on their behalf. All of these names above should have egg on their faces.

Nobody supports Meta Glasses because Kylie Jenner does. Nobody bought Pizza Hut because Ringo Starr endorsed it and nobody votes Trump because Nikki Minaj supports him. Endorsements don’t mean shit, so don’t get sucked into thinking they are important by any means. Graham Platner may not survive as a candidate by the end of the (week? day?) but when others step up and start endorsing his successor as a candidate and others, take it with a grain of salt.

Endorsements mean nothing.