We all know them. We see them all the time when we log online to our favorite news sites and social media platforms. We all hear from them incessantly. They are the ones who make being online completely miserable. They antagonize. They criticize everything and everybody. They are obnoxious, imbecilic and utterly lacking in any form of respect or etiquette. They feel the compulsion to have to comment on everything, and idiosyncratically obsess over the smallest of minutiae. They have to expound on their overarching philosophies of the world that if they take a pause to actually reflect on make absolutely no sense. They engage in nonstop sophistry that lack any form of intelligence, wit, thoughtfulness and just casual human decency.

They’re more than just trolls. They ruin it for everyone.

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And to be sure, different platforms have different cultures. The more partisan it is, the more likely someone saying something contrarian (whether sensible or not) is going to receive a deluge of responses piling on. Twitter back in the day, in that sense, was a little more averaging because no matter what was said you’d likely hear it from both sides, from a panopoly of dunces. As it turns out, a character limit is inhibiting to a thoughtful discussion that often requires more nuance and detail rather than broadbrushed absolutes. Since Musk took it over and turned it into “X” it’s become a form of 4chan encumbered with the outer fringes of society, mostly the right wing lunatic fringe. The left migrated to at first Mastadon, then Bluesky and eventually Threads, turning each one of those into socialist echo chambers that would make Lenin, Che and Mao grin with ease. Now I see everyone migrating into Substack and Notes, and I intend to circle the wagons to keep them out from ruining my online life.

And I want to be clear, this is not a reflection of WHAT one believes. I have followers and engaging conversations with a number of people online, left, right and center. It’s a reflection of HOW one conveys what they believe. I have no interest in hearing idiots shout from the rafters and ridicule everything everyone says. So first, I want to elaborate and make clear who I am talking about:

If you are just some random username with a string of digits, have under 20 subscribers, and no (or little) information in a bio, I have reason to believe you’re more of an engagement troll or a bot than an actual human. You’re primarily what is wrong with most online. If you regularly criticize people who have more expertise and intellect than you in their area, you’re barking up the wrong tree. Tom Nichols, a staff writer for the Atlantic and Professor Emeritus at the Navy War College, who knows more about A LOT OF THINGS than I ever will, wrote a great book on this phenomenon called “The Death of Expertise.” Online, for some reason, high school graduates regularly argue with lawyers on the law, stay at home moms argue with doctors with 20 years experience over the effectiveness of vaccines and everyone thinks they’re qualified to do anything. No. It doesn’t work that way. Now, I disagree with Nichols on his dislike of Indian food and his taste in ‘70s music is a little iffy, but those are opinions of taste. When it comes to things Nichols knows about—the military, the inner workings of government, public sector management strategies, I largely defer to his expertise and learn a lot in doing so. He knows more than me, there’s no ifs, ands or buts about it. To argue with him on those would be pointless and just expose me as an idiot. And yet, the number of times I see people online do things like this are too many to count. People who engage in arguments on the comment boards with other commenters are part of the problem too. It’s one thing to disagree with the article/post and comment on that—that’s what comment boards are for. But then to engage with someone else and get into some ridiculous side-argument is the very height of troll-ism. Offer your opinion (to the article) and move on. Yes, other commentors may have different opinions than you; it’s a fact of life. You don’t have to pick fights with each and every person who don’t see things the exact same way as you do. There’s always that one guy who has to comment on every single post you make, usually criticizing it with the focus of an art critic drawing attention to every minor detail without looking at the whole picture itself. As if you are in a constant discussion with them. The online world offers some sense of familiarity, but writing an article is more akin to putting an idea out into the world. It’s not a back and forth conversation. Generally, I’m usually one to give misspellings and poor grammar a pass; not every thought is (or can be) well-articulated and I don’t want to be a spelling Nazi. If it gets the point across, I see where you are coming from. But seriously, if you don’t spell some basic words consistently correct, you’re not going to be taken seriously by anyone. On the flip side, going out of your way in a comment to point out a misspelling or grammar mistake just makes you look like a pedantic jerk. Generally, there is an overall lack of diplomacy and etiquette online that we would never tolerate in person. You wouldn’t go up to some random person on the street, get into their face and shout, “YOU’RE WRONG! AND HERE IS MY 30 PAGE TREATISE ON WHY!” You wouldn’t just go up to someone and say “F**K OFF YOU C**T!” and be so profane and dismissive to someone you don’t know. And yet online, it seems commonplace, even expected. Part of the downfall of how we treat one another in a society stems from this very fact.

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This is just a sampling of items that drive everyone online crazy. The reflexive reaction is to reply in-kind to the same vitriol and anger, which only perpetuates it. There are better ways to deal with it:

Utilize the “Tom Nichols Rule” when it comes to online discourse. What is that? Nichols basically said to be liberal with the “mute” and “block” buttons with people online where you know you will never have a good conversation with them. I do this regularly, and it’s maintained my sanity on many occasions. Some people you will never agree with, would never like in person, and are just itching for a fight. Don’t encourage them. Moderate your following. Yes, people love to have high engagement numbers and think that is the sign of success and popularity. In real life, we’re much more discriminant about our friends, who we engage with and what kind of people we want to talk to. The worst of the worst online pick fights with your other followers, which can be disheartening, especially when some of your followers are criticized for thoughtful things they said. People who troll like that are immediate “blocks” for me. If it’s an engaging conversation, I may mute the two participants, but if it continues at length and gets unnecessarily confrontational, I’ve been known to block both. I don’t care about my engagement count. PurpleAmerica is free, and is meant more to talk about improving this country of ours regardless of where you are on the spectrum. If you can’t get along with others, you don’t belong here at PurpleAmerica. Don’t engage with stupid arguments. In person, this is often seen as cowardly. Online, it’s very easy and in fact the simplest thing to do. Just move on. Let the screamers bark at the moon— be above it all. Corollary to the above, offering a Socratic or rhetorical question in response to someone you disagree with is equally dumb. Demonstrate some level of authority, or that you actually care about how you are perceived, before commenting on others. If you just create an account with [random name]+[string of digits] all that tells me is you don’t care and are just there to troll. If you have less than 20 subscribers, it tells me you spend more time talking than you do listening. If you don’t have anything in a bio, it tells me you’re more likely a bot than an actual person. All of those give me more reason to block you than to listen to a word you say. Don’t assume you are smarter than the person you are commenting with. If you have no expertise in something and you are picking a fight with someone who has that expertise, you look like a clown. The number of times I get people saying “I don’t think you understand the law…” from a non-lawyer are too many to count (for the record, I’ve been a practicing lawyer for 20 years). I’ve seen people say something similar to people who are bona fide and respected experts in their field, and I love it when the response comes in the form of a resume making the commentator look like a fool. Go offline from time to time. Seriously, this is another means by which I maintain sanity. If I find myself being too short, or glib or angry in my responses, I take a respite from posting anything. I close the laptop, walk away and don’t open it again for days, even weeks. Don’t chase engagement numbers and don’t spend time waiting to see if so and so responded—that is just some folly that exemplifies screen addiction. Getting back out into the world is so much more important and grounds you back into the way in how to deal with others in a positive and constructive way.

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Lastly, just don’t engage with content of which you disagree. I see this one most of all and find it corrosive to our overall society. I see people reposting something to criticize it. I see copied over Truth Social posts to show what an idiot Trump is. Look, people tend to equate engagement with popular opinion. It’s not, but they do. Marketers look at that, the algorithms look at that, and elevate it. It’s how fringe positions got moved into the mainstream and are continuing to be. In a world like that, the best thing you can do is not hold it up, but ignore it. I call this the “Freddy Krueger Rule.” You may not remember but in the original “Nightmare on Elm Street,” Freddy is defeated when Nancy is no longer afraid of him. She realizes that he feeds off the energy and fear that her and her friends gave to him, much like a nightmare. The way to beat him wasn’t to play into him and prolong the agony, it was to no longer be afraid, move on and just ignore him. And that is the best way we can take back the online narratives—by just ignoring stuff and choosing not to comment on it at all.

If we do all those things, and be deliberate about it, our online lives would be so much better than they are now, our sanity will be restored and we’ll relegate fringe thinking back out to the fringes of society. We care in the real world with who we engage with and how we handle confrontation; we need to apply many of the same standards we do there to how we handle them online.