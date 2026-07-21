The State of PurpleAmerica

The State of PurpleAmerica

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Gabriel K's avatar
Gabriel K
Jul 21

"Panopoly of dunces" is a killer phrase. If I were a musician I'd use that as an album title.

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Kyle's avatar
Kyle
3dEdited

After the 2024 election I went pretty far down the social media rabbit hole to the point I'd spend all my time there and it was impacting all my work and relationships. Got to the point where I was always angry. Even would scream and curse about people in auto accidents bc I got stuck in the traffic jam caused by it.

Best thing I did was put a content filter on my laptop and came up with a password I'd never remember. Used it to block a bunch of sites like Twitter and Threads. Still mad at the state of the world but I'm not screaming on twitter all the time.

Get out, touch grass, and channel the energy to more productive causes like voting or joining an organization.

Personally I think the debate between moderate and leftist is kinda dumb. The goal is to beat trump and that means big tent party. if the moderate wins in Fl then every leftist needs to be a good team player and support that person to help them and vice versa . Pelosi is the uber-liberal and she would do this all the time. If people wanted her she'd be there and if they needed to call her the devil she'd play along with it.

If leftists just got offline and shut up they could win a lot more races and seem appealing to voters. Focus on the local issues as you say. That's how the progressive reformers got started and what the party needs to get back to.

Love the substack by the way!! Keep it up

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