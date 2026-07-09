OK, confession time. I originally had this planned for July 4th. However, with everything going on with the Supreme Court, Immigration Decision, World Cup, Graham Platner’s Implosion and Count Binface in FarageLand, I kept postponing it. What can I say other than, it’s sometimes very American to procrastinate.

Americans loves quizzes. They love Americana. So here is our soon to be annual PurpleAmerica Americana Quiz. 25 Questions (plus a bonus) all relating to things that make America great, with an American theme to them. Do yourself a favor and don’t look it up on Google or down at the bottom of the page. So without further ado…

“Borglum” is which of the following: The first American lab-created element. The painter of the “Apotheosis of George Washington” in the Capitol Dome. The sculptor of Mt. Rushmore. The maiden name of Dolly Madison. True or False: Following his duel with Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr was put on trial for treason. Bill Danoff and Taffy Nivert are known for penning what famous song? America, the Beautiful. Take Me Home, Country Roads. This Land is Your Land Coming to America The geographical center of the Northern and Western Hemispheres (45 degrees N, 90 degrees W) occurs in which state? Michigan Wisconsin Minnesota North Dakota How many golf balls did astronaut Alan Shepard leave on the moon? 0 2 4 6 True or False: The night of Abe Lincoln’s assassination, Andrew Johnson only survived because his would be assassin went to a tavern and got drunk. The First African American elected to Congress occured in what decade? 1870s 1930s 1950s 1980s What food invention by George S. Smith instantly became popular by child and adult alike? Ice Cream Sundae The Hot Dog Sliced Bread The Lollipop Whose portrait is on the highest denomination of bill ever printed by the U.S. Mint? Teddy Roosevelt Woodrow Wilson FDR Donald Trump What Supreme Court event happened in 1869? The total number of justices were set at 9 by Congress. The Supreme Court moved from the Capitol Building to it’s current location. Salmon Chase, the Chief Justice at the time, became the only Supreme Court justice ever assassinated. Ulysses S. Grant became the first President to sit for Supreme Court arguments. The West Wing ran on TV from 1999 to 2006. From what state did President Jed Bartlett (played by Martin Sheen) hail? New Hampshire Massachusetts Ohio Wisconsin What 1980s song contains the line “She’s a vision from coast to coast, sea to shining sea.” (You Can Still) Rock in America American Music American Girl Yankee Rose True or False: Famed showman “Harry Houdini” grew up in Appleton, WI. The last time the “World’s Fair” was held in the United States, where was it held? Seattle Knoxville New York New Orleans Which Shakespeare play was John Wilkes Booth best known for acting in? Henry V A Midsummer Night’s Dream Julius Caesar Othello Adjusted for inflation, what is the highest grossing American film? Gone with the Wind The Wizard of Oz The Godfather Avatar What American satirist once quipped, “In America, anyone can become President. That’s the problem.” Oscar Wilde Mark Twain Groucho Marx George Carlin The “Northwest Angle” is a mishap of geography that occurred when surveyors erred in creating a boundary line. Where in America would you find it? Upper Michigan Northern Minnesota Western Oklahoma Northern West Virginia True or False: Evelyn Venable, Rose Edna Turiello, and Jenny Joseph were suffragettes who died in prison after a riot broke out. The boat “Speedwell” is important to U.S. history in what way? It was the sister boat to the Mayflower It was the first boat bringing slaves to America It was the original name of the U.S.S. Constitution It was John Paul Jones’ ship during the Revolutionary War Who was at #1 on the US Billboard charts at the start of the new millenium (January 1, 2001)? Shaggy (“It Wasn’t Me”) Creed (“With Arms Wide Open”) Crazy Town (“Butterfly”) Destiny’s Child (“Independent Women”) A statue of what astronaut can be found in the Capitol’s “Statuary Hall?” John Glenn Sally Ride Neil Armstrong Jack Swigert True or False: “Doc” Holliday, the famed gunslinger, was a veteranarian by trade, focused mainly on horses. Ernest Hemingway once said that “All American literature comes from one book.” Of what book was Hemingway speaking? The Bible The Red Badge of Courage The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn Moby Dick “Trinitite” is a mineral that can only be found where in America? Alaska Hawaii New Mexico Florida

BONUS QUESTION

The Star Spangled Banner is based on an English drinking song named what? “To Anacreon in Heaven” “God Save the King” “John Brown’s Body” “Aura Lee”

Answers appear below…. GOOD LUCK!

ANSWERS

Gustav Borglum was the chief sculptor of Mt. Rushmore. True. He conspired with others to take over the port of New Orleans and create a new country in what is now Louisiana, Texas and Northern Mexico. He was eventually acquitted. Danoff and Nivert, along with John Denver, wrote “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” That would be located in Wisconsin, near Wausau. Shepherd left four golf balls there. No word on how well he hit them. The first African American elected to Congress was Hiram Rhodes Revels, elected to the U.S. Senate from Mississippi in 1870. That’s true. George Atzerodt began to have second thoughts and went to a bar to drink instead. It wasn’t until he heard Lincoln was assassinated that he realized Booth had gone through with it. When authorities looked through his room (just above Johnson’s) they found most of the incriminating evidence against Booth and the conspirators, and he was subsequently hanged. George Smith invented the Lollipop. The $100,000 “gold certificate” bill had Woodrow Wilson on it, and was used as currency between Federal Reserve banks. The largest for public use was the $10,000 bill, which featured Salmon P. Chase. In 1869, the number of Justices were set at 9. The court didn’t move out of the Capitol until 1930, Chase was NOT assassinated, and the first President to sit in on oral arguments was actually Donald Trump with the Birthright Citizenship case. President Barlett came from New Hampshire. However, in the movie “The American President,” Sheen played Chief of Staff to Michael Douglas’ President, who came from Wisconsin. Those lyrics were belted out by Diamond David Lee Roth, talking about the Statue of Liberty in “Yankee Rose.” True. Born “Erich Weiss” in Budapest, he grew up in Appleton and then moved to New York. Other famous people from Appleton include Wilem Dafoe, Edna Ferber, and Joe McCarthy. New Orleans in 1984. Julius Caesar. He was well known for playing tragic heros, and his father’s middle name (also an actor) was “Brutus.” Booth’s Brutus was well regarded as one of the best of his time, and he thought of it as his favorite character. Gone with the Wind holds that distinction, estimated at $4.5 billion adjusted for inflation. It’s followed by Avatar at $4.1 billion. George Carlin. That and many of his quips toward America are quite hilarious. The Northwest Angle is that little notch at the top of Minnesota, containing a small portion of land north of the parallel used for the border with Canada. It’s accessible only by either boat through the Lake of the Woods, or by crossing the Canadian border and then re-entering the U.S.. False. Those three ladies were all models at different points in time for the “torch lady” in the Columbia Pictures logo. The Speedwell was the sister ship to the Mayflower but had to return to England after springing a leak. One of the passengers on the Speedwell, Thomas Blossom, is a direct ancestor to President Barack Obama through his mother’s side. Destiny’s Child was at #1 with “Independent Women.” Crazy Town was actually from 1999, and the other 2 songs were in the top ten 1/1/2001. Jack Swigert. Famous for his adventure on Apollo 13 (played by Kevin Bacon in the movie), he was elected to Congress from Colorado but died before taking office. False. He was a dentist. He moved to Tombstone, AZ when he caught tuberculosis. Hemingway famously said that of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” Trinitite is a form of glassy residue that was created by the first plutonium bomb explosion at “Trinity Site” outside of Alamagordo, NM. At ground zero (today marked with a stone obelisk), some of the sandy, desert floor turned to glass. The area today is part of a government military site, and is still considered radioactive today, registering 150-500 CPM (counts per minute) above normal background radiation. The site is managed by the US Army, open to the public only twice a year, and you are not allowed to take anything from the site with you.

Bonus Question

The answer is “To Anacreon in Heaven” which was a famous melody in bars of the day. Francis Scott Key used the melody for the rhyme and meter when writing from a jail cell outside Fort McHenry. The others are all interesting too. “My Country Tis of Thee” is the same melody as “God Save the King,” and “Aura Lee” is the melody used by Elvis singing “Love me Tender.” Lastly, Julia Ward Howe used the tune “John Brown’s Body” for the basis of “Battle Hymn of the Republic” giving a nod to the abolitionist leader.