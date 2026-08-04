The State of PurpleAmerica

The State of PurpleAmerica

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Shaked Koplewitz's avatar
Shaked Koplewitz
6h

I like your idea about the tipping point state kicking off the primary, but note that there's often a big gap between the GE and primary voting population in each state. As you pointed out, Michigan in general leans red but their democratic primary voters are likely to be very progressive.

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ANDREW LAZARUS's avatar
ANDREW LAZARUS
4h

The entire New Mexico Congressional delegation is Democratic. So is the governor.

Nevada has one Republican representative and a Republican governor.

In what sense is New Mexico more moderate for the purposes of this analysis?

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