“The Battle is won or lost before it is fought.”

—Sun Tzu, The Art of War

The 2028 Presidential Election Cycle is already starting to get moving. Potential candidates are lending their support, raising money, and getting out on the campaign trail in front of voters building up legislative support as much as they can. They know that once they hit the pavement running next year, and debates start, fundraising and organization become key. The more they can start to stake territory and lock in supporters, the better their odds.

A couple weeks back, the DNC released the schedule for the first primary events in the process. It is still subject to change as states do have a say in this, but as of right now, the schedule looks like this:

South Carolina: January 22, 2028

Nevada: February 1, 2028

New Hampshire: February 8, 2028

New Mexico: February 15, 2028

Michigan: February 22, 2028

Virginia: February 29, 2028

Super Tuesday, March 7

The early voting states are important, because if you do poorly in the first few, your campaign is likely done. If you can’t win anything before Super Tuesday, you have no chance; the sheer volume of states voting on that day requires deep pockets and a national organization that only winning an early state can provide.

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You’ll notice a few relative changes to the normal schedule from previous runs. First off, the most glaring is the omission of Iowa. Iowa always held the first in the nation caucuses, and Iowa voters took their considerations very seriously. Its a relatively inexpensive state to organize in and traverse, build organizations, and has a good mix of rural and urban areas. So why did Democrats ditch it? Well, three reasons: 1) The app they used to count votes the last time Iowa kicked things off was a complete disaster, and votes weren’t counted until a week later; 2) Democrats complained that the demographic make-up of Iowa is not reflective of the typical Democratic voter; and 3) Joe Biden wanted to repay friend Jim Clyburn for endorsing him, a key moment of Biden’s campaign that led him to the White House.

None of those reasons should’ve mattered and Dems, in typical Dem fashion, neglect Iowa at their peril. For starters, Iowa is pretty close to being a swing state. Obama won it twice. It was trending purple and was a Senate pickoff opportunity for Dems in 2026, until they plucked it from the schedule and candidates across the country started spewing socialism. The fact is, Iowa is closer to the middle of the American electorate than South Carolina is, and they should’ve paid attention to that. Demographically, sure, it’s whiter than many states. Bad news—you need some of those states to win, and appealing to them isn’t a bad thing. And Joe Biden paying back a campaign buddy occurred in 2024, and didn’t help him in the end. Democrats may have permanently played themselves out of Iowa both at the presidential and senate level for the foreseeable future because of this debacle.

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So let’s now look at the rest of the schedule. South Carolina remains at the front, and it’s proximity to DC makes it easy for Democrats in Congress to campaign. It is demographically more akin to where Dems currently are, but it should also be noted Democrats haven’t carried South Carolina since Jimmy Carter did it in 1976; South Carolina borders Georgia. They’d have a better chance of winning Iowa than SC. What issue resonates most in South Carolina? Race. Don’t believe me? George W. Bush’s campaign circulated a rumor that John McCain fathered a child out of wedlock of mixed ancestry in South Carolina, swaying SC voters to their side. In reality, McCain had actually adopted a girl from Bangladesh in 1991. If you don’t think consultants will go there, guess again; when their entire enterprise and cash cow is on the line, they’ll pull whatever dirty tricks they can to give their candidate an edge, and South Carolina is renown for it. The consultant who best knew SC politics was Lee Atwater, who was from there; he only was responsible for the Willie Horton ad and a whole host of nefarious racial politics in the state that he only recanted on his death bed. This is what the Dem Party is moving to the top of the schedule. Getting into racial politics has the potential to utterly dismantle the campaign before it even begins. As a nation begs to move out of racially charged politics and turn a page from woke-ism, Democrats seem intent on diving right back in.

Next up is Nevada. Nevada is interesting because it has more of a genuinely diverse demography, but the reason its here is because of the SEIU. Who’s that? Its the Service Employees Industry Union. Think casino workers, housecleaners, hotel workers, restaurant employees and other service jobs. What plays well with them?—progressive economic policies, even socialism. This is the state Bernie Sanders did the best in. It’s a tailor made message for the far left who should do well here.

New Hampshire is typically the first in the nation primary, and may leapfrog Nevada in the end just to maintain that status. NH tends to be a little more old school labor, a little more moderate, even conservative. In recent years there has been some Boston flight to the area, so the Dems in the state are trending more progressive, but its far from a progressive state by any means. NH tends to be a genuine swing state, leaning Democratic. It’ll be interesting to see who does well here. One thing that does play well is genuineness. Hillary won NH against Obama by showing some vulnerability. Bill Clinton won in NH by being blunt and straightforward about union jobs here. McCain always did well in NH. This may be a state where a Mark Kelly or a Josh Shapiro could break through in.

New Mexico is another state in the vein of Nevada as far as its demography; higher percentage of Hispanic and nonwhite voters. It trends Democrat but there is still a large moderate community here. Less progressive than Nevada, New Mexico moving up the list seems actually like the first good thing Democrats considered in the schedule. Who does well here following the previous states is anyone’s guess, as this is likely where you’ll start to see candidates getting out of the race.

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Which brings us to Michigan. Michigan for Democrats is a mess right now. The old union vote is decreasing rapidly as more and more Michiganders lean purple or even red on cultural issues. Into that void has stepped a very progressive and loud contingent, practically socialist. It remains to be seen how effective they can be at a statewide level, but they will definitely play a role in the Presidential primary, likely putting their thumb down on the scale as much as they can for the most progressive candidate coming out of the earlier states. Michigan is an important Democratic state if they intend to win in November, and who wins here will presage who wins the General Election later on. If it does happen to be the most progressive candidate, the odds drop considerably on their chances.

Which lastly brings up Virginia. I have to give credit here too; Virginia is a good state to move up the calendar. Dem voters largely stem from the DC suburbs and Richmond, government jobs are important as is military spending, and a little more culturally conservative. To win the general election, Virginia is becoming increasingly important. It’s rightfully not the first state, which would be giving preference to Congressional candidates as opposed to Governors from across the country; however, it is a good lead in to Super Tuesday, as many of those states are southern, and many are also a little more establishment-y. Good choice here.

Which is all to say, this schedule is one meant to be more favorable to the kinds of candidates Democrats want to promote. This is NOT a schedule meant to favor or improve the chances of Democrats WINNING in November, which is the ultimate goal. I see progressive candidates doing very well in this schedule, moving the goalposts further left and causing issues for more moderate candidates. For a moderate to win, they’d have to survive early setbacks to eke through to New Hampshire, maybe New Mexico, do OK in Michigan and then probably win Virginia. To be honest, banking on not winning one of the first three states rarely succeeds; in past elections when people skipped Iowa and New Hampshire for whatever was next, they failed to register at all.

I’ve always been a fan of the idea that the very first state in the schedule should be the state that tipped the previous election to the winner at 270 electoral votes. This is the deciding state from the previous election, and gives those voters a say in what candidates they particularly want. This sets the standard that the person coming out of that primary has the best chance of winning the General Election come November. In this case, the tipping point state was Pennsylvania, giving the boost over the 270 Electoral Vote threshold to Trump. Second was Michigan; having both of those states early would not have been a bad idea. Third was Wisconsin. Wisconsin is about as swingy a state as it gets.

I hope the voters in those early states seriously consider electability. It will be the single most important issue going into 2028. If progressive activists take over and push their favored candidates to the forefront, it may already be a fait accompli.