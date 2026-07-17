Last week, I posted the original “PurpleAmerica Quiz.” I figured I would do that on a slow week and maybe see where it goes. However, the response I got was very positive, people liked the questions and Americana aspect and I’ve decided to start this on a more regular basis (for now, we’ll see how it goes); at least when news gets a little slow. I mean, let’s face it, we can only take so many “Trump/Iran” stories and Mitch McConnell alive/dead jokes.

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Again, try not to use Google, or look down below. That’s what makes it fun.

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He put the lanterns in the tower for Paul Revere’s ride (one if by land, two if by sea)

Dr. Benjamin Church was a noteworthy participant in the Revolutionary War. For what is he known?

This past week was the annual MLB All Star Game. What ballplayer has the record for the most Home Runs in All Star games for his career?

Starting in July, 1983, the America’s Cup trials began, culminating with the United States being defeated by upstart Australia. For how long did the United States (New York Yachting Club) previously hold the America’s Cup prior to that race?

True or False: Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the Manson Family murders.

On July 16, 1861, Abraham Lincoln made an order for Union troops to march 25 miles into Virginia for what would become known as “The Battle of Bull Run.” Where did it take place?

With “The Odyssey” finally making it’s way into theatres, the Coen Brothers film, “O Brother Where Out Thou?” was loosely based on the Homer epic. What was the name of the band George Clooney heads in that film?

July 14th is Bastille Day, that French Revolutionary moment when the people stormed the Bastille Prison, where the monarchy placed it’s political prisoners. How many prisoners were in the Bastille on that day July 14, 1789?

Theodora Nathan is the first woman in American history to do what?

True or False: Actor Sam Neill, who also passed away this past week, once played the Antichrist, who was a politician running for President.

The Trump DOJ has launched an investigation into labor leader, Shawn Fain. Of what union is Fain the President of?

They were the only two people from the same state to be implicated in ABSCAM.

They were the first former Confederates to be seated in the Senate following the Civil War.

They were censured for brawling with each other on the Senate floor.

The holder of that seat was Strom Thurmond who had previously held it for 49 years before passing in 2003. Fritz Hollings held the other SC seat until 2005. The other two senators listed came from North Carolina.

Senators Benjamin “Pitchfork Ben” Tillman and John McLaurin got into a fistfight on February 22, 1902, during a debate over the U.S. annexation of the Philippines. The altercation was sparked by McLaurin’s decision to break party ranks and vote with Republicans, which prompted Tillman to accuse his colleague of succumbing to “improper influences.” A fistfight then ensued.

Shawn Fain is the President of the United Auto Workers (UAW).

False. In “The Omen III: The Final Conflict” Neill played the antichrist, Damian Thorn, but he was the Ambassador to the UK, not running for President.

Eugene Debs was a Socialist who ran for President four times. In 1920, he did so from a jail cell serving a 10 year sentence for sedition related to speaking out against World War I. William Jennings Bryan ran for President three times, the last in 1908. John T. Scopes was a schoolteacher in the famed “monkey trial” Nathan Leopold, along with his compatriot Richard Loeb were famed murderers as teenagers in an affluent Chicago suburb.

Theodora Nathan was the Libertarian Party candidate for Vice President in 1972, and received an Electoral Vote from a faithless elector, Roger McBride, who was supposed to vote for Spiro Agnew but didn’t.

7 people. At this point, the Bastille was nearly empty, housing only seven prisoners: four forgers arrested under warrants issued by the Grand Châtelet court; James F.X. Whyte, an Irish born “lunatic” suspected of spying and imprisoned at the request of his family; Auguste-Claude Tavernier, who had tried to assassinate Louis XV 30 years before; and one “deviant” aristocrat suspected of murder, the Comte de Solages.

That would be the Soggy Bottom Boys singing, “Man of Constant Sorrow.” I personally liked the John Goodman role as the Cyclops, and who doesn’t like Holly Hunter?

Manassas. In fact, “Battle of Bull Run” is a reference usually made by people in the North. In the South, much like the way they refer to the Civil War as “The War Between the States,” the battle is referred to as “The Battle of Manassas.”

Johnson was impeached for firing Lincoln’s Secretary of War, Edwin Stanton. Johnson was a Democrat on a unity ticket when he became VP. Republicans, having won the war, wanted to secure Lincoln’s admin from Johnson and passed the “Tenure of Office Act” which made it a crime to fire anyone from Lincoln’s cabinet. Johnson subsequently fired the notoriously hot-headed Stanton setting up his impeachment. He remained in office by a single Senate vote.

False. While a member of the infamous “Manson Family,” she did not take part in the notorious Tate-LaBianca murders. Instead, in December, 1975, she was sentenced to life in prison after attempting to assassinate President Gerald Ford. She was paroled in 2009 after serving 34 years and currently lives in New York state.

132 Years. The U.S. dominance in the America’s Cup prior to 1983 was unmatched in any other modern sporting event. The Aussies designed a boat with an innovative “winged keel” which gave it better speed and balance. They went on to win the Cup, 4 to 3, coming from behind in the last race to win by 41 seconds.

The recordholder with 6 total is Stan “The Man” Musial. Ted Williams is second with 4. Remarkably, neither Mark McGuire nor Tony Gwynn had ever hit an All Star Game Home Run.

Ronald Reagan. The Gipper sure did like these prime time speeches, setting the mark with a total of 29 over eight years. Nixon is next closest. The prime time forum has notably declined since 2000 however.