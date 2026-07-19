If you currently live in Wisconsin, I am so sorry for you.

Come November, if things remain as is, you are going to be left with a really tough decision. Either you’ll have to choose between Trump Fluffer and MAGA Nut Tom Tiffany, or whoever wins the Democratic Primary in August between Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong, or the guy who couldn’t beat Ron Johnson in a very Dem year, Mandela Barnes. There was another alternative with liberal Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, until her campaign self-combusted over financial discrepancies. All three of these remaining candidates are horrific to consider—like Odysseus trying to decide between the massive whirlpool Charybdis or the six-headed monster Scylla; either option results in loss for the state of Wisconsin.

It reminds me of the 1980’s Richard Pryor movie “Brewster’s Millions” where Pryor wastes millions on a campaign to elect “None of the Above,” and wins. “None of the Above” would easily win in the current Wisconsin governor’s race.

Share The State of PurpleAmerica

Wisconsin is in dire need of an alternative at the moment—someone with some common sense, who can emerge as the median candidate between two extremes. Wisconsin is not an extreme state, even though its parties have been captured by the fringes. Most of the voters look at both sides as bonkers and you don’t have to go back far to see the divide. In 2010, Scott Walker won the Governorship, and decided to stick it to every possible Democratic contingency. Redistricting and gerrymandering? You thought what Trump tried was bad, Walker did it first. Going after enemies? Walker went after teachers and unions (although exempted Police Officers) for crying out loud. Rampant corruption? He wrote a public sector gift to the company FoxConn on the back of a napkin.

But memories of that time run deep and what most people remember are the bad feelings all around and the sour tastes in their mouths ever since. Neighbors went to war with other neighbors. Yard signs were placed as close to yard borders as possible to virtue signal but also to pointedly antagonize those that live next door. The evil that Walker unleashed still exists even though now it is much more below the surface, and there has been progress back to the norm under the rather dull Tony Evers. Nonetheless, both parties are offering candidates that would further divide and bring those ill feelings back to the surface.

Share

But getting back to this year, nobody likes any of these candidates, yet these are who the parties are going to give Wisconsinites. People right now are desperate for a third alternative, and in earnest, a moderate third way would likely have a very strong chance of winning here. You wouldn’t even really have to take hard positions on various issues— in fact, the appeal in such a candidate is that they aren’t as dogmatic or orthodox partisan. Instead of being hardcore left or right, just being thoughful, considerate and moderate would exemplify where most Wisconsinites actually are.

Humor always plays well too in such races. Just look at Clacton, UK right now where Brexit architect, corrupt Bitcoin purveyor and overall creepy conservative Nigel Farage is running a campaign against a repeat novelty candidate and comedian taking the form of “Count Binface”, a Vader-esque clad huckster with a trashbin for a helmet. What does Binface stand for?

Guaranteeing ice cream costs 99 cents.

Nationalizing Adele.

Bringing back Ceefax.

Completing one affordable house in Clacton.

Lowering the air dryer in a local pub.

Yeah, you don’t have to have treatises on every major issue to be a viable candidate. With no major party touching this race, Binface is in a close second and has a strong chance of winning (because people are so disgusted with Farage), with such videos as this:

Or this one in a previous race to the tune of “Walking in Memphis.”

Being famous helps too. I mean, Jesse Ventura was a known quantity in Minnesota already when he decided to run for office. Having your name out there helps get people to rally around you faster, and in the short time between August and November, and few opportunities to reach the whole state from a campaign standpoint, being famous may almost be necessary. So who’s famous and could run in Wisconsin?

Former NFL player J.J. Watt.

“To the Contrary” Podcaster Charlie Sykes

Politico and Axios founder, Jim Vandehei

Comedian Charlie Berens

Former Green Bay Packer, Donald Driver

Former Racecar Driver, Danica Patrick

Many other famous people who still live in Wisconsin

We would endorse ANYONE with some common sense, responsibility and an adequate sense of administration to be governor over the current candidates. Any of the above qualify. I’m not even entirely sure of their politics personally, but they have to be between the absurd extremes offered by the major parties currently presented before the Wisconsin electorate.

Share

But for my money, the best candidate, one who would do well, loves the state, and would genuinely reflect the current climate to be the “man of the moment” is Green Bay resident Tony Shalhoub. Yes, the actor who played “Monk.” His calm pleasant demeanor, comedic timing and just all around good natured attitude could do wonders for the state. When he did a show for CNN on his love of bread, he had an entire episode based on Wisconsin, his love of cheese and wine that go with it.

He gets Wisconsinites and he would do a lot better than either Hong, Barnes or Tiffany.

So Monk , Tony, seriously consider it. We can’t watch Wisconsin go backwards again. We need someone to save it and we know you love your home state. We could use your help right now. It’s time to start the write-in campaign for Tony now. I would recommend he go by Tony “Monk” Shalhoub too so that people who know him as Monk and just write that down could count towards him as well.

Tony Shalhoub for Wisconsin Governor, 2026. PurpleAmerica Endorsed, and that’s a start. Write it in come November 3rd.