The State of PurpleAmerica

The State of PurpleAmerica

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LastBlueDog's avatar
LastBlueDog
Jul 23

Is it me? I live in Colorado but I’d consider it.

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Paul Thoresen's avatar
Paul Thoresen
Jul 20

Danica Patrick would have so many great possible marketing angles with her racing background 🙂

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