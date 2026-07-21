The State of PurpleAmerica

The State of PurpleAmerica

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AJKamper's avatar
AJKamper
Jul 21

Then why aren't you putting money on Craig?

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Kyle's avatar
Kyle
3d

I'd recommend the recent articles in Semafor and the Washington Post about Polymarket. They talk about how Polymarket built this fake version of their platform that influencers could use in there videos. On the fake website your bets always " paid off" and they'd use this sucker in regular people to placing bets.

That and all the insider trading scandals you see like with the sports stars make me not trust them.

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