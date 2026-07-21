I live in Minnesota, and we are in the middle of campaign season as we lead up to the primary August 11. Aside from the Congressional seats, which are up every two years, we have two major races this year: 1) the Governor’s race to replace Tim Walz and 2) the Senate race to replace Tina Smith. Longtime Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar is currently running for the Governorship, and right now Republicans are putting up a JV field against her. Trump threw his support behind MyPillow guy Mike Lindell, which pretty much sums up what Republicans think of this race.

The Senate race is much more interesting. On the GOP side is longtime sports talking head Michelle Tafoya. She’s pretty well known in GOP circles in the state, and even though headwinds are in the GOP’s face this cycle, she has the potential to put up at least a strong (if token) campaign. However, where the real interest lies is on the Democratic side. I wrote about it previously here. We have a more progressive candidate in Peggy Flanagan taking on a more moderate candidate Angie Craig. They both have their pros and cons as candidates, and I strongly suggest you review the linked article if you want to know more about who their supporters are and where they are focusing their efforts. However, this article isn’t about them, it’s about Kalshi and predictive markets.

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You see, if you’ve been living in Minnesota, you’ve been inundated with campaign commercials. The large majority of which (right now at least) are coming from the Craig campaign. The main reason is this:

When you have money as a candidate, you tend to spend it. On top of those totals above, there’s been a substantial amount of PAC money from both sides spent on commercials attacking one another. The past week, Craig’s PAC has been airing ads at a clip of nearly 2:1 to Flanagan’s. There hasn’t been a lot of polling in this race by non-candidate aligned polling groups, but the most recent I could find came out a month ago and showed Craig up.

Which brings me to Kalshi. How does Kalshi rate this race currently?

Putting aside the fact that adds up to 101% (likely a rounding error), that’s a pretty wide margin (in the opposite direction of more conventional standards of comparison) for what should be a close election night contest. Why is Kalshi such an outlier in this regard. It’s actually quite easy to diagnose the discrepancies.

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Kalshi’s Users are Not Representative of the Voters Overall—Not Even Close

When we talk about polling and polling data, maintaining a random sample of people is extremely important. Only if the sample results are pulled from a random set of people can you then extrapolate those results to the larger population. In this regard, Kalshi has two distinct errors associated with campaigns.

First, it’s users are not confined to the districts that are voting in the elections. This is the equivalent of taking a national poll and projecting it onto an individual state. Nobody outside of Minnesota will be voting for Flanagan or Craig, but people outside of Minnesota are the ones placing wagers on who will win, often blindly based on their own gut instincts, biases and news that comes out from their pre-selected news silos. In addition, they’re not offering their insight into who they prefer, they are placing wagers on who they think will win. Those are two distinct questions: for instance, you may be a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns, may have been a fan of them since you were a kid, and prefer them immensely, but would you put your money down on Cleveland winning the Super Bowl this year?—probably not. Voters choose who they prefer as a candidate, outside betters bet on who they think will win.

And there are often big differences between who voters like locally, and who outsiders prefer based on their own preferences. This is a very big issue with Democrats particularly right now, since many outsiders have a preference on who wins certain races. For instance, I can’t vote in Michigan, but many have an interest in who wins races there. So they take that outside interest and funnel it into a place where they do have a voice, the betting markets. This is clearly not representative of those that will actually vote in the election.

Second, Kalshi’s users are not correlated to the normal distribution of people to even come close to be considered a random sample. So who are they? They tend to be younger, male, have a penchant for gambling, and *in most cases without a lot of discretionary income to spend and can’t afford the loss. Surprisingly, the number of people who make money on betting sites like Kalshi come from 1% of users, who make 76.5% of all trading gains. That introduces a clear bias to the results that make them utterly unreliable to trust.

Kalshi Represents a Bigger Microphone, Not a Movement of Individuals

One voice, one vote. That’s how elections work. If everyone had a dollar and would place a bet on Kalshi, that would be closer to the mark of describing the populace and actual voting, particularly if it was restricted only to those who could also vote in the district of the election. Guess what, it’s not even close to that. People with more money can make bigger bets. This changes the odds, the anticipated probabilities and the results. In that regard, Kalshi is more like a marketing voice than it is the vox populi. If you wanted to give people a greater impression of a movement or a trend going in a certain direction, one could drop some money on Kalshi and provide that impression. Don’t think campaign consultants have considered that? Think again. CNN itself has a partnership with Kalshi and Harry Enten, their chief polling reporter in the mornings, regularly cites Kalshi odds and movements in his stories. This in turn gets rebroadcast in other media engines and silos. Political consultants understand how that works and their entire job depends on them exploiting those channels to certain degrees. There have already been stories about campaign donors placing bets on Kalshi to put their thumbs on the scales and get a good news cycle out of it.

Most Who Make Money on Kalshi Don’t Make it On the Outcome.

If you could have $50 or a 50/50 chance of $100 or $0, most smart traders would take the $50. There is no risk involved and it’s banked money. Holding bets to the actual event always carries with it a sense of risk. Most Las Vegas bettors who make money often do so on the shifts in odds and the arbitrage opportunities those represent. They’d rather bank a win than potentially lose. “Sure things” have value while risky investments do not. So they buy into a position that seems undervalued, wait for the “market” to trend their way, and then sell it at a profit.

Needless to say, this is not how elections or voting works. It doesn’t exemplify anything close to voting. So if I was an enterprising person who understood typical election cycles, I would bet on an undervalued candidate before they started airing ads for instance. Once ads start airing, more money comes in, their chances of winning increases, their polling usually does too. Do they have to win? No. But all I need is for the odds to increase from, say 20% to 40% and I can sell my position for a profit. So right now, looking at those Flanagan-Craig odds, I would sell if I had money on Flanagan and Buy it on Craig right now, even if I thought Flanagan would win—the results are going to be closer than this and based on polling, will be MUCH closer to 50-50% than the Kalshi odds currently represent. Again, I don’t have to wait until election night, I can just bank the results closer to the date when there is likelier to be a closer outcome than the 80-20% probability that Kalshi is currently citing.

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What really troubles me about news organizations citing gambling odds as indicative of public opinion is that they really are anything but. Nate Silver seemed to like the idea of betting markets exemplifying where public opinion was, because there was a stake involved and people were willing to put money down on who they thought would win. That’s more akin to how a stock market works than elections. And considering most bet on stocks or prediction markets based on speculation and profit-motive as opposed to what they feel is the best direction for the country, it’s not the best way to drive public opinion either. Some poor guy who is going further into credit card debt to place a bet on Kalshi out of financial speculation should not have a greater focus than someone whose health care is going to expire and is demonstrating to show the issues with the system.